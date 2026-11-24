Sean Strickland has somehow found a new way to land himself in hot water. The former middleweight champion’s bizarre “Whites vs. Blacks” basketball game was bound to become a talking point, but it was his reaction to his team’s 11-6 defeat that really raised eyebrows.

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Instead of simply accepting the defeat, he took to X with a very Strickland-like explanation for what went wrong.

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“Blacks cheated. Big surprise, am I right?!” he wrote on X.

‘Tarzan’ had Bryce Mitchell and Anthony Hernandez by his side on the white team, with UFC light heavyweight star Jamahal Hill lining up for the opposition. And Sean Strickland had already been talking plenty of trash before the game, proudly showing off his “inner whiteness” and claiming he was going to dunk on Hill. However, the confidence did not exactly translate once the game got underway.

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At one point during the matchup, Strickland joked about being too old to play basketball, while Bryce Mitchell emerged as one of his team’s standout players. However, that didn’t stop him from demanding a shot at redemption.

“Hey, let me tell you guys, I think we should continue this white versus black. What’s the next game?” he asked after the game.

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The response from the group was largely “golf,” suggesting that the fighters may already have their next competition in mind.

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While Sean Strickland appeared to view the whole thing as nothing more than unhinged fun, the decision to split the teams along racial lines inevitably raised eyebrows. It became even more notable because Anthony Hernandez was actually playing on the 35-year-old’s side.

‘Fluffy’ and Strickland previously squared off in a five-round main event in February, with tensions already running high before they even stepped into the Octagon.

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Their rivalry took a particularly controversial turn after ‘Tarzan’ shared a post aimed at Hernandez, depicting himself as an ICE agent while portraying Anthony Hernandez in stereotypical Mexican clothing, including a sombrero and poncho. A move that led ‘Fluffy’ to warn that if ‘Tarzan’ wanted to make things ugly outside the Octagon, he needed to be ready for what would happen inside it.

“Honestly, I laughed when I seen that s—. I was like, If that’s the best you’ve got to get in my head, it’s going to be a long f—— night,” Hernandez told New York Post Sports. “That s— does not faze me. It’s f—– up, yeah, and I don’t like seeing s— like that.”

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Anthony Hernandez ultimately came up short against Sean Strickland, but the two appear to have put their rivalry behind them and become close friends in recent days. Still, considering their history, seeing ‘Fluffy’ line up alongside the middleweight champion was surely an interesting twist.

Sean Strickland has a long history of controversial remarks

The latest controversy is hardly an isolated incident for Sean Strickland. The UFC middleweight champion has faced years of criticism over racial slurs and some very offensive remarks. Something that, according to him, is due to his own documented history with far-right ideology during his younger years.

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‘Tarzan’ has previously opened up about growing up around a racist grandfather and developing what he described as a neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideology as a child and teenager.

“I was just really f—— angry,” he said during a 2021 appearance on The MMA Hour. “I was so angry. I actually went through this weird neo-Nazi, white supremacist phase when I was younger, and I got kicked out of school for, like, hate crimes, all this crazy s—.”

Earlier this year, Strickland faced backlash for using a racial slur while on commentary at a Brand Risk/Adin Ross event. Then in May 2026, Strickland’s controversial behavior also spilled into his rivalry with Khamzat Chimaev.

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His pre-fight trash talk went beyond the usual competitive jabs, with ‘Tarzan’ directing racial, religious, and personal attacks at Chimaev. The tension eventually boiled over into a physical altercation at the UFC 328 pre-fight press conference.

However, Strickland later appeared to acknowledge that he had taken things too far. Following their middleweight title fight, the champion apologized to ‘Borz’ and fans from different religious backgrounds during his post-fight interview.

“I just want to apologize to my American fans, to my Muslim fans, and my Christian fans,” he said. “I went too hard, I’ll admit it. I respect all you guys. Chechens are great fighters. They’re savage. He’s a savage. I should be a better example, but I try to sell these fights for you.”

The apology offered a rare moment of reflection from Strickland after a buildup that had pushed his usual brand of trash talk into much more controversial territory. But given his history, it is hardly surprising that Sean Strickland’s latest basketball stunt is once again dividing fans.

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For some, the “Whites vs. Blacks” game and his post-game accusation will be seen as another deliberate attempt by the former champion to push boundaries and stir controversy. Others may simply view it as another bizarre chapter in the champion’s seemingly endless collection of unfiltered antics. Either way, the 11-6 defeat has given ‘Tarzan’ yet another excuse to talk trash.