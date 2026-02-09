Seasoned MMA Referee Shares Health Update After Surgery for Injury Sustained at UFC 324

A fighter being carried out of the Octagon is not an uncommon sight, but the same happening to a referee is rather unheard of. That’s why, at UFC 324, the promotion’s first event of the year, 52-year-old veteran referee Mark Smith drew widespread attention. The broadcast cameras showed him being escorted out of T-Mobile Arena, practically limping and held up by officials.

Smith suffered an injury while officiating the second-to-last preliminary bout on the card, between Ateba Gautier and Andrey Pulyaev. The viewers were quick to take notice of the veteran referee’s injury, as they described it as a “crazy” moment. With initial reports suggesting Smith had torn his ACL, an update confirmed the injury was not as severe. Smith suffered an Achilles injury, and after undergoing successful surgery, he has now broken his silence.

UFC Veteran referee Mark Smith offers encouraging update following surgery

“I am happy to share that my surgery was successful and completed without complications,” Smith told MMA Junkie. “I am currently in the recovery phase, resting comfortably under the care of the hospital staff. The hard part is over, and the healing process now begins. I appreciate all your love, prayers, and support. I will provide updates on my recovery milestones as they happen.”

Due to the injury, he is expected to be away from the Octagon action until he recovers. Fortunately, it was not an ACL tear.

Mark Smith has been a very active referee in the UFC officiating match cards along with his fellow officials, Marc Goddard and Herb Dean. According to Sherdog, he has officiated 884 fights.

Away from the cage, Smith also has a background in public service. He previously served as a left-wing member in the United States Air Force. Over his career, Smith has officiated some of the UFC’s most high-profile and historic bouts, including the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rivalry.

Notably, in 2025, he was recognised as the UFC’s Referee of the Year, finishing ahead of respected officials such as Dean, Goddard, and Dan Miragliotta.

When news of Smith’s injury surfaced, much of the MMA community rallied around the veteran referee with messages of support. However, that reaction was not universal. Maycee Barber, who has had past issues with Smith stemming from an earlier incident, did not share the same sentiment, highlighting the ongoing tension between the two.

Maycee Barber remains critical of referee Mark Smith amid health update

Barber wrote on her Meta’s Threads, “dear mark smith … stop… it was only a glancing blow… you’re fine,” taking a clear swipe at Smith in the aftermath of his injury last month. The post appeared to be payback for remarks Smith directed at Barber during one of her earlier fights, when she raised concerns about being struck by what she believed was an illegal blow.

The situation traces back to UFC 323, where Maycee Barber faced Karine Silva. During the bout, Silva appeared to land what Barber claimed was an illegal upkick while she was still grounded. Barber immediately flagged the issue to the referee, but Smith waved it off, suggesting she was overreacting to the strike. Even though Barber went on to win the fight, the moment clearly lingered, and she did not hesitate to revisit it following Smith’s injury.

Amid Barber’s remarks and the broader conversation around his surgery, Smith appeared to respond indirectly. He recently posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story without tagging anyone or naming names, though the message seemed clearly aimed at his critics.

“Never go back-and-forth with liars. they already convinced themselves you just talking to the wall,” Smith shared on his Instagram story.

Not stopping there, Smith later followed up with another post that offered further insight into his mindset.

“Silence is my new answer to disrespect. I no longer react. I no longer argue, and I no longer dive into drama. I simply remove my presence.”

Back-and-forth exchanges between a veteran referee and an active fighter are rare. However, this situation now feels far from over, with the back and forth likely to continue. Stay tuned for further updates.