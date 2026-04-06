“Send Me Location”: Soccer Nerd Khabib Nurmagomedov Leads Real Madrid Training

Back in January, after Real Madrid parted ways with then-coach Xabi Alonso, an irate Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media and wrote, “There is nothing like loyalty. 1 year ago they begged him, now they fired him because of spoiled KIDS. Xabi, you are the BEST.” The former UFC champion’s frustration was clear. Fast-forward to April, and Real Madrid have hosted ‘The Eagle’ on their grounds. How did he get along with the Los Blancos locker room this time?

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Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as one of the greatest fighters and coaches in MMA. Now, he is taking that expertise beyond the cage and actively helping Real Madrid in training. With the Champions League quarterfinal just days away, the Spanish giants are pushing for every advantage. This time, they have brought in an MMA legend, as recent social media clips show.

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Nurmagomedov shared a glimpse of the session on his Instagram story, and Red Corner MMA later posted it on X. The clip places him in a different “setting,” working closely with Real Madrid stars like Jude Bellingham. In the video, Bellingham playfully tells ‘The Eagle’, “Send me location,” a clear nod to the famous line Khabib once directed at Conor McGregor after the bus incident at UFC 223.

This time, though, Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a lighthearted exchange with the squad, showing “mutual respect” and capturing what a true crossover between two sports looks like. Some members of the Madrid squad were spotted at PFL’s event in Madrid last month, headlined by Fabian Edwards. Federico Valverde copied countryman Luciano Pereira’s knockout win celebration a few days later after scoring in the Madrid derby against Atletico.

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This is a far cry from his criticism of the same team back in January. After Madrid sacked Alonso, Khabib was very vocal in his disapproval. He wrote, “If you step into the gym or onto the field, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a fighter or a soccer player, the head coach is the one who leads. But if the atmosphere on your team doesn’t allow everyone to follow your instructions, then you’re clearly not on the right track.

“I believe Alonso is among the three best coaches in modern soccer. If a team can’t work with him, what needs to change is the players, not the coach. I’m convinced no coach could handle a squad like this in Madrid. You have to get rid of the inconsistent players.”

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But why did Khabib Nurmagomedov join Real Madrid’s training camp if he was so unhappy with the squad and their seeming disregard for Alonso? Well, the answer is simple.

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Those who closely follow Khabib’s journey know he passionately supports Real Madrid. Because of that, he also admires Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the years, both have consistently shown respect for each other and have met several times during events in the Middle East.

Soccer has always played a big role in the Russian legend’s life. In fact, as a child, he even aimed to pursue it at a “professional level.” However, he followed his father’s vision, chose to leave the “king of sports” behind, and committed himself to a path that turned him into one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

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Still, that decision did not break his connection with soccer. Over time, Nurmagomedov found his way back to the sport. After he submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, he reignited his interest and made one of the most intriguing moves of his life. In fact, in 2021, he signed with FC Legion Dynamo. Around that period, he told fans on social media that he was preparing for his soccer “debut” and described himself as a “free agent” ready to accept offers.

However, the move largely stayed promotional. Even so, when it comes to his dream club, Khabib Nurmagomedov has always made it clear that he wants to join Real Madrid. He also, at times, shows his loyalty to the club, including last year at the World Sports Summit, where he met Andrés Iniesta for a paddle game.

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During the match, ‘The Eagle’ playfully mocked Iniesta by shouting “Hala Madrid” in front of him, teasing the Barcelona legend in a moment that quickly grabbed attention. Now you know about Nurmagomedov’s favorite soccer club. But do you know which regional team he supports the most?

Which local team does Khabib Nurmagomedov support in soccer?

After hanging up his gloves with an unblemished 29-0 record, Khabib Nurmagomedov did not step away from MMA. Instead, he shifted his focus to coaching his cousins and teammates. Under his guidance, Islam Makhachev rose to become a two-division champion.

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Alongside his coaching duties, he also stayed connected to soccer and regularly followed his favorite local club, FC Anzhi Makhachkala, which he has supported since childhood. The club even offered him a chance to play, but ‘The Eagle’ chose to hold back because of his current fitness.

“A lot of football clubs have offered me, but I have to become a little bit more in football shape because football shape is different than MMA,” said Nurmagomedov via YouTube. “If some clubs offer me [a contract], and if they make me interested, I’m going to accept it… I love football… [Football] this is my first love.”

Even though Nurmagomedov may not pursue a professional soccer career now, he has still made his presence felt in the sport through various appearances. In fact, he has attended major soccer events multiple times. Just last year, he joined influencer IShowSpeed along with several celebrities during the Champions League and made a surprise late cameo on live TV during the final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

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So, do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov is among the major “what ifs” in the soccer world? Could he have reached similar greatness in soccer as he did in MMA? Drop your take below.