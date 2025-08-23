Sergei Pavlovich Finally Overcomes Tom Aspinall Nightmare After 2 Years as Veteran Confesses at UFC Shanghai

“I’ll be back in the cage soon. I want to be active and perform so I can have a chance to fight for the belt again. This is my goal and we will get there! I see your support, thank you all!” This is what Sergei Pavlovich stated after losing the interim championship belt to Tom Aspinall at UFC 295. After that monumental loss, questions about the Russian juggernaut being the force he once was intensified even more, especially after his second defeat in a row to Alexander Volkov.

But Pavlovich has returned with a bang. Although he was on a two-fight losing streak, he paved the way for a massive comeback with his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year. While that fight drew some criticism for being uneventful, almost two years after his loss to Aspinall, his bout against Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai became a true banger, as he secured a unanimous decision victory.

Just like that, Pavlovich is back on track with a two-fight winning streak since his nightmare loss to Aspinall two years ago. Some questions about him being held back against his opponent have also been raised by Michael Bisping on the commentary team. Still, without a doubt, the Russian is back in form and looking forward to even more enticing challenges.

With Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane set to clash at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi this November, Pavlovich’s path might have become a little clearer after his victory against Waldo Cortes-Acosta. He could be just one win away from re-entering the title conversation once again.

This is a developing story…