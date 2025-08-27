Sergei Pavlovich Rushes to Moscow for Crucial Surgery After Sparking Jon Jones Rivalry

On July 26, 2025, Jon Jones was in Moscow as a guest of honor at an IBA Bare Knuckle tournament. But his visit took an unexpected turn, sparking a critical rivalry with none other than Sergei Pavlovich. What happened? As Jones extended his hand in greeting, Pavlovich instead reached out to shake another individual’s hand. Jones brushed off the awkward exchange, but Pavlovich didn’t let it slide.

The Russian later mocked him online, posting a clip of the moment to X with the caption, “Glad to meet you in Moscow.” It fueled speculation, especially since Jones took a retirement U-turn, hoping to make a UFC comeback with the White House event next year. Regardless, just weeks later, Pavlovich was back in action against Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Entering the fight after losing two of his last three, he managed to grind out a unanimous decision win.

It was his second since falling to Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. Expectations, however, went unmet. Known for his knockout power, Sergei Pavlovich’s decision victory left fans underwhelmed. To make matters worse, the Russian powerhouse soon revealed he had been hospitalized. Sharing a picture from a stretcher in a hospital after returning to Moscow, he disclosed he’d undergone nose surgery, writing, “Surgery went well 💪🏻 Now it’s the rehabilitation stage 😉.”

Though the exact cause of the injury remains unclear, it’s believed to have come from his grueling three-round striking battle. Pavlovich still showcased flashes of his trademark power, landing several clean shots, including a thunderous right hook in the third round. In the meantime, though, even Jon Jones seems to have taken care of an injury, as he continues to speak about his return to the UFC on social media.

Jon Jones shares health update amid UFC White House talks

Jon Jones has provided fans with an update on his health as speculation continues over his UFC future and the promotion’s historic plans to host an event at the White House in July 2026. The former heavyweight champion, who briefly retired earlier this year amid demands for a fight against Tom Aspinall, took to Instagram to reveal that he is focusing on recovery after undergoing treatment. “I just got done doing some stem cells,” Jones said.

“I usually don’t complain to the fans about all the different injuries I’ve had… You guys usually only hear about the major ones. I usually just get back to work and fight the toughest competition…” Jones explained that this time, he decided to take a step back and address issues with the UFC’s support. “Life is good, your boy is healing. Becoming stronger so that I can finish my old man chapter like a real bada—. I’m patient. I’m a man on a mission. A man with a plan.”

It appears both Jon Jones and Sergei Pavlovich are recovering from their respective injuries. While there was some speculation about a fight between them, with Chael Sonnen adding fuel to the fire, it appears that’s not happening. What do you think about the matter?