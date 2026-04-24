7-Year Revenge Fight Set for International Fight Week as UFC Books Long Awaited Rematch

MMA fans are still preparing in anticipation of UFC 328. However, some exciting news is heading their way. Why? Well, a rematch seven years in the making has been booked for UFC 329. UFC’s International Fight Week will unfold on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And guess which fight was added to the card?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If you are not a soothsayer, no problem. While Fight Week will include the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, speculation is also building around UFC 329 potentially being headlined by former two-division champion Conor McGregor. Although that bout has yet to be officially confirmed, anticipation is already high for what many believe is all but finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to several reports, a bantamweight rematch between former title challenger Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista has been booked for UFC 329. The update was first reported by MagicM on X and later corroborated by outlets such as MMA Fighting, which cited sources familiar with the promotion’s plans.

If you are an MMA nerd, you may remember the pair fought back in January 2019 on ESPN+ 1. Back then, Bautista stepped in as a last-minute replacement for John Lineker, who had injured his ribs before the fight could happen. As a result, Sandhagen defeated Bautista, who was making his UFC debut, via first-round submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears this rematch gives Bautista the opportunity he has been looking for the last seven years to avenge his loss. And he just might do exactly that, looking at their recent performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Bautista may easily beat Cory Sandhagen at UFC 329

The thing is, recent fights for ‘The Sandman’ haven’t played out the way he may have wanted them to. In his last eight fights, Sandhagen has dropped four losses. This included his bout against Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2024, where he dropped a decision loss after five rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though he managed to bounce back with a win over Deiveson Figueiredo, Merab Dvalishvili utterly dominated him in October last year. Sandhagen, who is ranked No. 4, now might be looking to bounce back with a statement win to keep his spot on the rankings.

Bautista, on the other hand, was on an eight-fight win streak since his loss to Trevin Jones in March 2021. He dropped a unanimous decision to Umar Nurmagomedov in October last year. But has since bounced back with a second-round submission win over Vinicius Oliveira in February this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is currently ranked 8th in the division and will be looking to beat Sandhagen to climb the rankings and get a title shot.

That being said, a fight can go a lot of different ways, and Sandhagen could repeat what happened the first time they met. The difference will be that this time, Bautista will come fully prepared. Who do you think will win?