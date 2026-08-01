“Shameful”: Donald Trump Banner at UFC Belgrade in Serbia Sparks Fan Backlash

Long before the main event began, the UFC’s inaugural event in Serbia had already generated quite an unexpected buzz. And it’s all thanks to a photo that quickly went viral on social media showing a big sign hanging inside Belgrade Arena.

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“President Trump, Serbia welcomes you,” the sign read.

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And as expected, the sign sparked immediate debate among fans, with many questioning why it was exhibited at a UFC event, while others pointed out that it wasn’t surprising considering Donald Trump’s popularity in the country.

Some fans were particularly unhappy with the sign. “Lmaoooo that’s pathetic,” one fan wrote. Another added, “As a Serb, this is shameful.”

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Others mocked the display altogether. “Like writing a letter to Santa,” one user joked. Another simply reacted, “What a shame🤢.”

However, not everyone saw it negatively, though. “The most random sign I’ve ever seen at an MMA event, and that’s saying something,” one fan wrote.

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Imago July 23, 2026, Washington, District Of Columbia, Unites States: U.S. President DONALD TRUMP is presented with a 2025 World Series championship ring by the Los Angeles Dodgers during a ceremony honoring the 2025 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House. Washington Unites States – ZUMAk206 20260723_znp_k206_033 Copyright: xMattxKaminskyx

Another wondered whether the banner was a permanent fixture inside the arena, asking, “Is that just like… up all the time? Like a championship banner?”

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Others argued it reflected the country’s political sentiment. “Serbia was with Trump before, during, and after the elections with President Trump,” one fan commented.

Another pointed back to Uros Medic‘s earlier comments about the former president. “Uros did say in an interview that Serbia LOVES Trump… He wasn’t playing,” a fan wrote.

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One user even claimed, “President Trump is more popular in Serbia than in any other country in the whole world.”

The timing was especially noteworthy because Serbia’s relationship with Donald Trump has improved in recent years. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has consistently praised Trump’s policies and spoken about his popularity among Serbian citizens.

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Earlier this year, the United States and Serbia established a permanent diplomatic partnership aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries. It is also worth noting that the viral banner wasn’t the first time Donald Trump had become part of a UFC storyline involving Serbia.

Uros Medic previously asked Donald Trump for help with his immigration issues

After defeating Geoff Neal at UFC Houston, Uros Medic used his post-fight interview to publicly seek help from the US president with immigration issues that prevented him from traveling back to Serbia.

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“Now I got one little problem,” he said. “Immigration’s been holding me up, and I can’t travel just yet. So, this is my plea for help.

“President, Mr. President, if you can see this, please, we gotta go to Belgrade, Serbia, for the UFC this summer.”

According to ‘The Doctor,’ Dana White later connected him directly with the POTUS over the phone.

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“I’m back in his office, and Dana’s got President Donald Trump on speakerphone,” Medic said at the post-fight press conference. “I’m just standing there, and I cannot believe what’s happening.

“I’m talking to the president, and he said, ‘You’re good to go wherever you please. You can travel. Just give Dana documentation, the information that you need. ’”

Clearly moved by the gesture, Uros Medic expressed gratitude for the conversation, noting that First Lady Melania Trump was born in neighboring Slovenia, only a few hours from where he grew up.

“I’m just blown away,” he added. “I mean, I love Mr. President, and his wife is from Slovenia, First Lady Melania … It was just amazing for me to be able to tell him about the situation and how big of a fan I am of him.

“And obviously, his wife, who is from where I’m from—or I’m considering where I’m from, even though it’s a different country. It’s like a five-hour drive. That’s nothing for America. Like, you can’t even get out of Texas in five hours.”

Now back competing in front of his home crowd, ‘The Doctor’ headlines the UFC’s first-ever event in Serbia against Daniel Rodriguez, looking to extend his finishing streak in front of a packed Belgrade Arena that is showing him and Donald Trump a lot of love.