Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Hospital Trip Extended as Recovery Timeline After UFC Abu Dhabi Nose Break Revealed

Beneath the bright lights of Abu Dhabi, Sharaputdin Magomedov made a gritty return to the win column at UFC Abu Dhabi. In what turned out to be one of the bloodiest and most thrilling middleweight clashes of the night, the Dagestani warrior left it all in the cage against a tough and seasoned Marc-André Barriault. The fight took place inside the roaring Etihad Arena, where ‘Bullet’ squared off with the more experienced Canadian fighter.

Despite being the favorite, the victory was anything but easy. Marc-André Barriault showed remarkable toughness, especially after a slow-paced opening round that left the crowd restless. But in the second round, everything shifted. Both fighters plunged into chaos, dishing out and absorbing heavy damage. ‘Powerbar’ took a deep gash to the forehead, while Sharaputdin Magomedov broke his nose, which bled heavily — a brutal display of violence that had fans glued to their seats as the two battled in a relentless war.

When the final bell rang, the judges awarded Sharaputdin Magomedov a well-deserved unanimous decision win. UFC officials later honored both fighters with Fight of the Night bonuses for their gritty performances. Despite already battling blindness in one eye, the Dagestani prospect stayed silent about his injuries until now.

Red Corner MMA has since shared an update on X: “Shara Magomedov remains in hospital in Abu Dhabi following a nose operation he had after his fight with Marc-André Barriault. According to our information, Saraputdin is expected to stay in the hospital for 1 or 2 more days before doctors clear him to leave.” This latest development may deal a double-edged blow to the rising Dagestani star, who currently fights only in the Middle East. Is he fazed by it? Not at all. Take a look at his X post that said, “One more.”

Since he lost vision in one eye back in 2016, athletic commissions have barred Sharaputdin Magomedov from competing on American soil or in most other countries, allowing him to fight only in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. Now, a medical suspension likely to follow his nose surgery could sideline ‘Bullet’ for up to a year, potentially derailing Dana White’s long-term vision.

After all, for Dana White & Co., Sharaputdin remains a marquee name for UFC events in the Middle East

Dagestani standout Magomedov offers prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis clash

Yesterday’s UFC Abu Dhabi middleweight bouts were just a teaser for what lies ahead next month. In August, the middleweight division reaches a pivotal moment as reigning champion Dricus du Plessis puts his title on the line against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 — a clash that all but guarantees fireworks.

While Chimaev’s activity has been inconsistent, the fans are overwhelmingly in his corner. Du Plessis, on the other hand, remains unfazed by the hype. Still, Chimaev is determined to silence the doubters with his unique and unorthodox fighting style — one that continues to baffle both opponents and analysts alike.

Meanwhile, Sharaputdin Magomedov has made no secret of who he’s backing in the title fight. In a recent interview with Sports24, the Dagestani rising star voiced his strong opinion, “I will be very happy if du Plessis loses his belt. I don’t understand how he managed to get this belt… Chimaev has the data to defeat Dricus. I hope that nothing will stop him from coming out in the best shape and demonstrating his level. Maybe it’s stupid to say, but du Plessis seems to be lucky.”

Do you agree with Magomedov’s assessment? Was Dricus du Plessis ever truly championship-caliber in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts below.