Just over two weeks ago, UFC fan-favorite star Shara Magomedov returned to the win column in Abu Dhabi, securing a decision victory under the bright lights of the Etihad Arena. The bout, however, was anything but easy. In what became one of the bloodiest nights of his career, the 31-year-old Dagestani standout faced a gritty challenge from Marc-André Barriault, who not only pushed the pace but also injured Magomedov’s nose during the fight.

Despite the setback, ‘Shara Bullet’ pushed through to claim the win, improving his professional MMA record to 16-1. Soon after, he began medical recovery to repair the damage—a process first reported by Red Corner MMA, who noted he would remain under observation for “1–2 more days.” Since then, details about his condition had been scarce… until now. In a recent interview with Bekhtnik MMA on YouTube, Shara Magomedov’s surgeon, Makhochi Sagitov, an MMA fighter himself, to whom Shara Magomedov had come before his appearance at UFC Abu Dhabi, revealed that the nose injury didn’t actually originate in the Octagon.

It happened weeks earlier during training. In his native Russian, Sagitov recalled, “I was out of town. I get a call. They say: ‘There’s a guy in the gym who broke his nose, got hit in the nose. What should we do? How should we handle it?’ I say, ‘Give him my number. Let him call me.’ He calls, we talk, he explains the situation. I say, ‘Send me a photo, I’ll see what’s going on with the nose.’ He sends the photo — I look, and it’s Shara… He had already injured his nose during training. He recovered as much as he could and didn’t want to pull out of the fight.”

Despite the injury, Sharaputdin Magomedov decided to go ahead with the fight, choosing not to inform Dana White and the UFC. And during the fight, as expected, it got worse. “In the end, it was a heavy blow. There’s no way you could avoid such a fracture. Respect to him, he stood his ground, pushed through that breaking point, kept his focus, and finished the fight with a win. After that, most likely, they did a nasal bone repositioning on the spot,” the surgeon explained.

Though he hasn’t been asked to do surgery on the MMA star, addressing Sharaputdin Magomedov’s recovery timeline and potential return, Sagitov said, “Six months is more than enough for the nasal bones to heal, as long as it’s only a bone repositioning without rhinoplasty.” According to him, the UFC doctors likely performed only a bone “repositioning” and not a full-blown surgery.

“It was just a nasal bone repositioning. There was likely no open surgery. From what I saw in the photos, there was repositioning and splinting,” he shared. The surgeon added that for such a procedure, “six months is completely sufficient” for a full recovery, though ‘Shara Bullet’ must avoid any direct contact to the nose for the first three months.

However, the minimum six months needed for Shara Magomedov’s recovery could be a significant setback to his ambitions. Despite strong results inside the Octagon, the fighter remains unranked — a status largely due to his limited UFC appearances, which stem from his medical condition. Blind in one eye, ‘Shara Bullet’ is unable to compete in any Western country, making the Middle East the sole battleground for the ‘one-eyed pirate.’

The restriction has severely cut down his activity in the promotion, forcing Dana White & Co. to struggle in booking him consistently. In 2025, the schedule holds only two Middle East events — UFC Qatar and UFC Abu Dhabi — a scenario that threatens the fight cards. Within the region, Sharaputdin Magomedov has established himself as the undisputed face of the promotion.

Shara Magomedov opens up on the mentality driving his UFC journey

Nearly two years have passed since Magomedov burst onto the UFC stage with an undefeated record, quickly winning the trust of both fans and critics. Like many of his fellow Dagestani fighters, ‘Shara Bullet’ built his reputation on consistent victories over tough opponents. That momentum, however, took a hit last February in Abu Dhabi when Michael ‘Venom’ Page halted the rising Dagestani MMA star’s hype.

Shara Magomedov refused to let the setback derail him. In a brutal, blood-soaked battle, the division’s ‘one-eyed pirate’ clawed his way back into the top 15 and returned to the win column. Yet, the experience left a lasting impact. While he rebounded with a victory, the loss altered his outlook, shifting his mindset from fighting for entertainment to approaching the sport as a serious, disciplined pursuit.

Reflecting on the change ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi, Magomedov admitted, “I’ve said it before that I had health issues but at the same time I said that I felt twice as good as I felt before. admitted at the pre-fight media day. But in reality, my coaches are saying that I could feel even better and be twice as good as I am right now. As long as I keep disciplined and approach this with the right mindset I can be great. Before I used to come into this just as an entertainer, just to entertain myself and my fans and have fun, it was like a hobby to me.”

