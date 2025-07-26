Sharaputdin Magomedov Faces Medical Suspension With Nose Break as Dana White’s UFC 321 Threatened

Having joined the UFC with an undefeated record, Sharaputdin Magomedov started his run in Dana White’s promotion with a bang. However, it was his fifth fight that showed the fans that despite his outstanding striking skills, ‘Bullet’ has a few holes in his game as well after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Michael ‘Venom’ Page. However, Magomedov came right back in the winning column after an impressive win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi, but not without getting hurt.

The fight started off with Marc-Andre Barriault trying to close the distance on Sharaputdin Magomedov, as the latter tried to maintain his distance. As such, the opening round wasn’t as eventful as some fans would have hoped. But the crowd saw blood starting to pour in the second round, as the Canadian fighter suffered a cut on his head and the Dagestan native bled out of his nose, which was broken. Despite that, both Magomedov and Barriault were very much in the fight.

The second round also saw both fighters have their moments, as Sharaputdin Magomedov came dangerously close to ending the fight with a knockout at the end of the round. But Marc-Andre Barriault survived, and as both fighters got locked in for the final five minutes, the crowd in attendance cheered them on. They were certainly pleased with the performance they put up, as the final round also saw a close encounter, and it would be safe to say that this fight was certainly a ‘Fight of the Night’ contender. Well, the final bell to end the third round sounded off, with Magomedov standing tall as the winner via a unanimous decision.

Well, Sharaputdin Magomedov may have to sit out this year with the nose injury, as he’s likely to receive a medical suspension. This may cause some problems for Dana White, who has always had ‘Bullet’ fights on the UFC events taking place in the Middle East. The 55-year-old may need to keep an alternative option at hand if Magomedov has to stay a bit longer on the sidelines until his UFC return.

Regardless, let us know your thoughts on his win over Marc-Andre Barriault in the comments down below.

(This is a developing story)