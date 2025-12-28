Sharaputdin Magomedov Sends Subtle Warning to Arman Tsarukyan Ahead of Wrestling Match

There is a strange sense of stillness surrounding Arman Tsarukyan‘s future. There has been no rush from the UFC to get ‘Ahalkalakets’ on the calendar, nor an attempt by the Armenian to sell himself anymore. This is where Sharaputdin Magomedov enters the picture (possibly making it a grim one).

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The upcoming battle between the two appears deceptively simple on paper, but the disparity in careers, size, and motivation adds an element of intensity that does not require theatrics. Tsarukyan has everything to protect. And according to ‘Shara Bullet,’ he has nothing to lose and plenty to sharpen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharaputdin Magomedov frames the Arman Tsarukyan matchup on his own terms

In a video uploaded on his social media, Sharaputdin Magomedov made it clear that he is not approaching this bout as a referendum on Arman Tsarukyan’s status. Instead, he is going in to deliver a massive upset. Speaking in his native Russian, he said, “It won’t be easy for Arman. Arman’s past performances and wins won’t help him in this one.”

The point was not dismissive but specific. ‘Shara Bullet’ suggested that reputation doesn’t carry weight once the format changes and physical realities take control. To cement his claims, he emphasized resistance, unpredictability, and survival over dominance. However, what stood out the most was Magomedov’s complete acceptance of the imbalance in recognition.

Arman Tsarukyan’s popularity, in his opinion, just sweetens the deal for him. After all, defeating the number one lightweight in the world will only improve his overall profile in the MMA world. He said, “Arman’s got the hype, he’s got a big name, he’s quite popular around the world, so I can only see benefits for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no bitterness in the comment, as ‘Shara Bullet’ also sees this as a workshop, rather than a hurdle to overcome; an opportunity to fine-tune his wrestling. That line of thinking quietly reverses the pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arman Tsarukyan enters the bout as the clear favorite, equipped with years of evidence. Sharaputdin Magomedov arrives with permission to experiment, adapt, and compete against someone established. In an environment where excuses are stripped away, that freedom might prove to be dangerous for the Armenian.

What Magomedov said is not a threat given with bravado. It is quieter than that. And sometimes those are the ones that hit the hardest. However, Tsarukyan is not new to such pressure, as he is the most-tested fighter of the year, right after Merab Dvalishvili.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsarukyan is no less than a wrestling workhorse

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t walking into this match cold or protected. While others in the title picture slowed down or waited for clarity from the UFC, he remained busy in less forgiving ways. Being one of the year’s most tested fighters is more than just an administrative detail; it exhibits constant readiness.

It suggests a fighter who never truly leaves camp, never completely disconnects, even when the promotion does not return the favor. Work is what fills the void. Grappling tournaments, modified-rule contests, and pure wrestling battles have quietly replaced the Octagon as the Armenian’s testing grounds.

Winning a world title outside of the UFC, scheduling many back-to-back fights, and agreeing to face opponents of varying sizes and styles all point to the same thing: repetition under pressure. That is why Sharaputdin Magomedov’s freedom to experiment cuts both ways. ‘Ahalkalakets’ has been living in misery for months, forced to validate himself without the belt he believes he deserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every match has now become a reminder rather than a celebration for the number 1-ranked lightweight in the UFC. In that regard, the Armenian does not arrive as a favorite, hoping to coast. He walks in as someone who has been grinding for so long that each test feels familiar, not threatening anymore. So, who do you think will win this matchup?