Sharaputdin Magomedov Signals UFC Revenge Tour After Arman Tsarukyan Draw

The draw did not feel like a stalemate. It had the feel of a pivot. Sharaputdin Magomedov walked away from the mats with something more valuable: clarity. In a rule set that favored neither comfort nor reputation, ‘Bullet’ proved that he could withstand pressure against the number 1-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan without losing himself. That alone changed how his next chapter looks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Sharaputdin Magomedov spoke with Red Corner MMA after the submission-only bout, he did not hide his intentions. ‘Bullet’ laid out a return based on momentum, not shortcuts.

“My plan is to get back next year, smack somebody up, probably someone outside the top 15, then beat someone from the top 15,” he stated, stacking steps instead of demanding leaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the plan does not end there.

“Next up: a Michael Page rematch. That is a must,” Magomedov stated. He made it clear that their first meeting never felt right to him, not because of the outcome, but because of the circumstances of it.

“I want to prove to the fans that the first time I just failed to show what I’m capable of,” he explained. “I didn’t show anything just because I wasn’t able to do so because of health issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That revelation is significant when coming from a fighter whose style relies heavily on precision and timing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

‘Bullet’ reframes his only loss at UFC Fight Night: Saudi Arabia as unfinished business, rather than a ceiling. For the 16-1-0 fighter, the draw with Arman Tsarukyan feeds into that mindset. Sharaputdin Magomedov walked into a discipline that was not his, remained composed, and emerged unscathed. That conviction crosses over into MMA, where he believes the margins tilt differently.

If this is truly the beginning of a revenge tour, it isn’t motivated by rage or noise. It’s fueled by control. One that involved a gradual rise, a reckoning with Michael ‘Venom’ Page, and a version of Sharaputdin Magomedov that seems far more deliberate than reckless. However, this isn’t the only rematch in line for ‘Bullet.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan is open to a Magomedov rematch

The draw didn’t just leave Sharaputdin Magomedov with momentum; it also reopened the door on the Arman Tsarukyan side. Despite giving up size and comfort, ‘Ahalkalakets’ didn’t sound dissatisfied afterwards. Instead, he sounded more interested. The contest lacked a conclusion, but it built enough tension to make a rematch feel more deserved than forced.

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, the Armenian acknowledged the physical realities of the contest without using them as an excuse. He recognized that the weight differential changed things, creating instances when balance felt strange, and changes were required. Nonetheless, the tone did not convey irritation. It was curiosity.

The sensation is that while he believes he had an advantage in the exchanges, there’s more to explore if the variables are adjusted even slightly. That’s why a rematch is not out of the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he would do it again, even under different rules, Arman Tsarukyan replied straight up, “Yes. Why not?”

The hype was real, the curiosity only grew, and the draw left just enough doubt. If Sharaputdin Magomedov wants a revenge tour, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is willing to cross paths again.