Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Armenian Coach Fires Back at Arman Tsarukyan After Missing Flight for Wrestling Match

An accusation of missing a flight to dodge a fight against him resulted in Arman Tsarukyan facing the wrath of his opponent’s coach.

Recently, the Russian-Armenian surprised fans during an Instagram Live by claiming that Sharaputdin Magomedov missed his flight to Armenia and also said that the ‘Bullet’ was scared of him, explaining why the plan didn’t go as expected. In response, Magomedov’s coach fired back, reminding Arman Tsarukyan of the mistake he made at UFC 311 earlier this year, which is why he has now turned his attention to grappling matches.

Sharaputdin Magomedov’s coach, drags Tsarukyan’s UFC 311 past before grappling showdown

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov’s coach, Gor Azizyan, was quick to shut down Arman Tsarukyan’s claims. He clarified that their original flight was canceled, forcing them to buy tickets for the next available flight out of their own pocket. Azizyan urged ‘Ahalkalakets’ to stop talking “rubbish.” He referred to the time when Tsarukyan pulled out of UFC 311 at the last minute.

“It reminds me of ‘my back hurts’ before a certain fight,” MMA page PAM cited the coach’s words on X.

Tsarukyan pulled out citing a back injury that he had suffered during his weight cutting, which left the promotion scrambling.

Dana White openly expressed his frustration and warned that ‘Ahalkalakets’ would face a difficult road back to a title shot. Then, months later, White revealed that the Armenian-Russian had missed weight rather than withdrawing due to injury. ‘Well, it’s not about getting back in the good graces… [Tsarukyan] had the opportunity to fight for the title and didn’t make weight,’ said White.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising between Arman Tsarukyan and Sharaputdin Magomedov’s camp. Tsarukyan’s behavior has drawn scrutiny, especially after his recent grappling bout for the ACBJJ belt. During the match, he landed a knee strike that caused a brief stoppage, after which the referee issued him a yellow card before resuming the contest.

With emotions running high, any potential matchup between Tsarukyan and Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov now seems unlikely to unfold without controversy.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov explains why Tsarukyan got snubbed for a UFC title shot

Fans and insiders no longer ignore the tension between Arman Tsarukyan and Dana White, which has sparked widespread controversy. Some argue Dana White denied ‘Ahalkalakets’ an interim title shot at UFC 324 because the promotion booked Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett, while others, however, blame Tsarukyan for jeopardizing his UFC 311 title opportunity.

Sharaputdin Magomedov, on the other hand, offers a different perspective, saying the UFC decided because of its upcoming broadcasting deal with Paramount.

“I can see why Arman wasn’t given a shot at the belt. The UFC got new sponsorships with Paramount Pictures, so they need Western audiences, Western fans. Gaethje is a seasoned veteran of the sport; he’s also American.”

“Fans love him, and he has a big fanbase. Pimblett has got some great hype. Arman was given a chance, and the fact he missed it played a dirty joke on him,” said Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov.

What do you think about Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov’s take? Could this be the reason Arman Tsarukyan made his comments about the Dagestan star? Share your thoughts below.