Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings From UFC, Hollywood Movies & More

Middleweight up-and-comer Sharaputdin Magomedov has captivated not only the UFC but the entire MMA audience with his unique fighting style in his unbeaten run so far. With his growing status as one of the most exciting fighters on the entire roster, fans might wonder if his bank account has seen a bump as well. The Dagestan native will be returning to action at UFC Fight Night 250 against the flashy Michael ‘Venom’ Page in Saudi Arabia, but before that, we’ll be taking a look at his financial status as of 2025.

For the unversed, ‘Shara’ had battled a crippling financial situation before his UFC advent. The 30-year-old has mentioned in the recent past that he even had problems with money after he got married, which led him to curb some of his wife’s needs. But now, the 185fer is in a much better place, so let’s take a look at how much he’s worth and all the sources of his income as a UFC fighter.

Sharaputdin Magomedov’s net worth and endorsements

Well, it looks like there’s no correct estimation available when it comes to Sharaputdin Magomedov’s net worth. Various sources have different numbers, but the consensus is that the undefeated star’s net worth could float around the $200,000 mark. Apart from his earnings from the fights, Magomedov also gets paid for the sale of his merchandise as well.

Moreover, Magomedov could also be earning a hefty sum after he revealed that he was approached to take on the role of a villain in a Hollywood movie. On the other hand, the 15-0 middleweight contender also has his fair share of endorsements. The most known deals he has is with the combat sports apparel brand, ‘Full Violence’.

In fact, the 30-year-old is one of many UFC fighters, who also get endorsed by the brand. However, there are still no details on how much Magomedov makes from this deal as well. We may not have the numbers for his net worth and sponsorship deals, but there are some details available when it comes to Magomedov’s UFC payouts. Let’s take a look at that front.

Magomedov’s career earnings and beyond

Sharaputdin Magomedov recently received the biggest payday of his whole career when he fought Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. After earning a bonus due to an emphatic double-spinning back fist knockout win, ‘Shara Bullet’ took home an impressive $234,500 cheque as reported by BETMGM.com. After getting that sum, the 15-o undefeated fighter decided to gift his coach a gold-plated iPhone, which signaled the fact that he was in a better financial position than before.

When it comes to Magomedov’s lowest UFC payout, he received that payday in his debut fight at UFC 294 against Bruno Silva. Unlike his recent KO win, this one went to the distance, and due to a standard scrap, Magomedov couldn’t earn any bonus on this night. Reportedly, the 30-year-old banked a payout of around $44,000, which was a couple of thousand dollars more than his opponent.

Well, Magomedov is just getting started because there is a lot to come. After showing his process in his recent bouts, he’s certainly proven that he needs to step up in competition. Michael ‘Venom’ Page seems to be an excellent opponent, and it remains to be seen how Magomedov fares in this battle of two unique and expert strikers.