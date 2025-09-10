Shared Vices Steal Spotlight After Conor McGregor and Donald Trump Jr. in New $11M+ Business

Donald Trump Jr. is shaking up the MMA world – and this time, he’s stepping in not as a politician, but as a business game-changer alongside UFC superstar Conor McGregor. On September 9, MMA.INC announced its next growth phase: Trump Jr. will join as a strategic advisor. Consequently, he will work directly with the Irishman, one of the company’s top investors, to boost global recognition and drive the commercialization of MMA.INC’s platforms.

With a track record as Director of Trump Media and Technology Group and Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial, Trump Jr. therefore injects serious business clout into the mix. The partnership unites two heavyweight forces: Conor McGregor, who has transformed UFC fame into a sprawling empire, from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to The Black Forge Inn, his music label Greenback Records, and a host of other ventures, and now taps into Trump Jr.’s expertise to amplify his global brand.

Ultimately, the duo is working to elevate MMA.INC, while highlighting the sport’s coaches and small business ecosystem. Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, which trades under the ticker MMA, holds an estimated value of around $10.95 million. Conor McGregor celebrated the partnership on Instagram, writing: “Don is a globally recognized business leader with a deep passion for martial arts and for the coaches and small business owners who are the backbone of this sport. With Don joining our team, I couldn’t be more excited about the future we’re building together at MMA.INC.”

The pairing packs a powerhouse punch of business and brawn. Conor McGregor delivers star power and a proven ability to turn UFC fame into a sprawling empire – from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to The Black Forge Inn and his latest venture, Greenback Records. Trump Jr. brings tech, media, and global branding muscle, running Trump Media, Truth Social, and co-founding World Liberty Financial. Yet, despite the hype, fans remain unconvinced about the duo.

Critics doubt success as Conor McGregor partners with Donald Trump Jr.

MMA.INC has positioned itself as a central hub for the world of MMA, connecting fans, fighters, and gyms. Its TrainAlta program turns MMA enthusiasts into active participants, while Hype helps gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue by engaging their audiences more effectively. Investors made headlines by bringing in Conor McGregor first, followed by Donald Trump Jr., two figures known as much for their controversies as their influence.

Conor McGregor’s past brims with well-documented controversies, and Trump Jr. has long faced scrutiny over recreational substance use. McGregor, too, has confronted similar accusations. A fan summed it up: “Birds of the same feather flock together,” echoed by another who wrote, “The new cartel is here! Of course. BIRDS OF A FEATHER.“

No definitive evidence has emerged regarding these allegations. The Irishman, now back in the testing pool, is planning a return to the Octagon for the UFC White event next year. Public information on his testing and results remains scarce. MMA.INC offers comprehensive UFC coverage, from fight announcements and results to fighter interviews, weigh-ins, and press conferences.

Fans can explore fighter profiles, including stats, records, weight classes, and upcoming bouts, as well as upcoming UFC events and fight cards. Community discussions, opinion-sharing, and tracking fighter achievements are also part of the platform. While MMA.INC does not organize UFC events; it serves as a key resource for MMA news, training, and fan interaction.

Despite the platform’s offerings, skepticism surrounds the Conor McGregor–Trump Jr. venture. Fans cite both these famous personalities’ personal habits as potential risks to the project. One fan commented, “Bankruptcy coming,” a sentiment echoed by another who said, “He’s about to go broke.” Trump Jr.’s credentials, however, are strong. Public reactions continue to be colorful. One fan wrote, “Would be funny if Connor lost it and f**ed him up. Priceless,” echoed by another who quipped, “The new business name will be WT Kings.”

How do you view Conor McGregor and Donald Trump Jr.’s new business venture? Do you side with the skeptical fans, or do you agree with the MMA community – including Laura Sanko – who see this partnership as a bold and promising move?