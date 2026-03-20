Shavkat Rakhmonov Faces Divorce Allegations After Wife Reveals Parenting Dispute: Report

Things have gone from bad to worse for UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov. While a recurring injury kept him on the sidelines, his personal life behind the scenes appears to have been suffering as well. According to a new report, the undefeated Kazakhstani fighter is now separated from his wife, Gulayim Rakhmonova, the mother of his four children.

“Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife, Gulayim Rakhmonova, announced on social media that they have officially divorced,” Agent MMA reported on X. “She also claimed he has refused involvement with their children, saying she is raising four kids and expecting a fifth. Rakhmonov has not publicly responded.”

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Per Infohub.kz, Gulayim detailed her husband’s alleged rejection of their children on social media.

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“Today he rejected his own children, saying they resemble their mother too much,” she stated, according to the report. “Yes, I gave birth to 4 children and am expecting a fifth. It turns out I give birth too much. If the father doesn’t need the child, then the child no longer needs the father! May God give me the strength to raise my children.”

The timing of these personal allegations is particularly challenging, as Rakhmonov has been simultaneously battling a series of professional setbacks. After a hard-fought victory over Ian Machado Garry in December 2024 in a No. 1 contender bout, he was sidelined by a knee injury.

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Imago February 2, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 2: Shavkat Rakhmonov interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson v Strickland Media Day at UFC Apex on February 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20220202_zsa_p175_038 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Although he had won the fight against Garry, Rakhmonov later revealed he had fought through a knee injury, which ultimately forced him to withdraw from a scheduled title clash with then-champion Belal Muhammad and undergo surgery. He was initially expected to return in late 2025, and he kept teasing his return through social media posts. However, the return never came.

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Concerns grew in January when a video surfaced on social media showing the Kazakh fighter on crutches and wearing a leg brace. It was reported that he had injured the same knee for a second time, effectively pushing him out of active competition. By February, the UFC removed him from the welterweight rankings after reports confirmed he would undergo a second surgery.

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Regardless, this alleged marital strife follows another recent crisis for the family.

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife and son survived a car crash that left two dead

Last July, Rakhmonov’s wife and young son survived a tragic car accident that claimed two lives in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Region. According to reports from Kursiv, a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 lost control and flipped over along the Almaty–Yekaterinburg Highway.

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Rakhmonov’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein, confirmed the condition of his loved ones, stating they are stable after being hospitalized following the accident. However, two female passengers (identified as friends of Rakhmonova) died in the crash. One died at the scene, and the other passed away en route to the hospital. Images from the scene showed the SUV completely wrecked on the roadside.

The accident, combined with recurring knee injuries, contributed to Rakhmonov’s extended absence from the Octagon. Now, reports of a divorce only add to the uncertainty surrounding his personal life. That said, Rakhmonov has yet to comment publicly on the allegations. With the undefeated UFC star remaining silent, his future, both inside and outside the Octagon, remains unclear.