Shavkat Rakhmonov Seemingly Confirms Michael Morales as Next Opponent

The wait for Shavkat Rakhmonov‘s return to the Octagon could be over as his comeback is looking more promising than ever. And, in fact, it appears the undefeated Kazakh could have a formidable opponent waiting for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rakhmonov posted a picture of himself seemingly training at DAR Pro Team in Kazakhstan on his TikTok account and accompanied it with a cryptic caption aimed at Michael Morales.

ADVERTISEMENT

“19-0 vs 19-0,” the message from Rakhmonov read.

Rakhmonov did not directly name Morales, but the message is difficult to interpret any other way. The Ecuadorian is also 19-0, making him the only fighter in the UFC with an identical undefeated record to Rakhmonov’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the UFC. However, Rakhmonov’s post certainly suggests that a showdown with Morales could be in the works.

Interestingly, Rakhmonov isn’t the only one who has hinted at the possibility of this matchup. Morales has also made it clear that he too will most likely face the undefeated Kazakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MMA: UFC 296 – Rakhmonov vs Thompson Dec 16, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Shavkat Rakhmonov red gloves reacts after defeating Stephen Thompson blue gloves during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20231216_jhp_cs1_0326

The Ecuadorian recently confirmed during a press conference that he already has a bout “lined up” for January against a very “tough” opponent. He also clarified that the fight would not be for the title. Around the same time, Morales took shots at Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates, accusing them of ducking him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent social media post, however, Morales called out all of his rivals, including the champion Islam Makhachev. But he reserved a special callout for Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“The final boss of this division, Shavkat Rakhmonov. You know where to find me,” Morales said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both fighters now appearing to signal their willingness to share the Octagon, the matchup makes plenty of sense for the UFC. Rakhmonov and Morales are two of the division’s most highly regarded undefeated fighters, and putting them together would guarantee that one of their perfect records comes to an end.

Morales has not fought for nearly a year following his stellar knockout victory over Sean Brady at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in November 2025. Rakhmonov, meanwhile, has been out of action for nearly two years following his unanimous decision victory over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the intrigue lingers over whether the Kazakh, who has notable wins over Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, and others, could weather the storm against a power striker like Morales. Also, the pressure rests on the Ecuadorian’s shoulders as well, because he would face the most difficult challenge of his career in Rakhmonov.

But before Rakhmonov can make his return, there is still one major question surrounding the former title challenger: his health.

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s injury-ridden past remains a concern against Michael Morales

The 31-year-old saw his UFC win streak climb to seven after he defeated Ian Garry at UFC 310. Though he beat the Irishman via unanimous decision, ‘Nomad’s’ victory came at a price, as he worsened a pre-existing knee injury involving his ACL and meniscus, with severe swelling and a lack of ligament stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the injury, Rakhmonov missed the entirety of 2025, and it looked like the Kazakh would be back in 2026. However, the 19-0 fighter suffered another knee injury during his rehabilitation in late January this year.

Rakhmonov was again required to go through surgery, further sidelining him from competition in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, concern over the Kazakh’s place in the promotion loomed after the UFC removed him from the welterweight rankings due to inactivity. However, Rakhmonov’s team shared an update in July that made his fans breathe a sigh of relief.

“As for the timeline, there are no longer any medical reasons preventing Shavkat from continuing his professional career,” Mikhail Marquart, Rakhmonov’s personal physician, told Solaide UFC on Instagram in late July. “The timing of his return now depends on his strength and conditioning coaches and how quickly he can get back into fighting shape.

“It also depends on the UFC’s schedule. Every case is different. I think we can expect to see Shavkat back competing in the Octagon at the beginning of next year.”

Around that time, Shavkat Rakhmonov also posted a clip of himself training in the gym, showing a snippet of pad work, seemingly signaling he is looking forward to returning to the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, given the recurring nature of his knee problems, another setback remains a concern as Rakhmonov works his way back to full fighting form.

If he can make it back without further complications, a matchup with Morales would give the Kazakh one of the most compelling tests available in the welterweight division.

For Michael Morales, it would be a chance to prove himself against the most accomplished opponent of his career. For Rakhmonov, it would be an opportunity to immediately re-establish himself among the division’s elite.

And if the cryptic “19-0 vs 19-0” message is any indication, the two undefeated contenders may already be heading toward a collision.