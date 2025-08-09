Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Title Dream Takes Shocking Turn Amid Wife’s Legal Turmoil & UFC Return Buzz

The UFC welterweight division is heating up, with a recent power shift from former champion Belal Muhammad to rising star Jack Della Maddalena. Islam Makhachev has officially entered fight camp, preparing for his high-stakes welterweight debut against reigning champ Jack Della Maddalena — though Dana White & Co. have yet to confirm this matchup. Still, Khabib Nurmagomedov has already revealed the promotion’s plans.

All eyes focus on UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden, where the future of the 170-pound division will be decided. Meanwhile, the division stays quiet around undefeated and highly ranked contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. Since last year, he has remained sidelined — whether by luck or fate — despite dominating as one of the division’s top title contenders. His scheduled fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC 310 fell through after Muhammad pulled out due to a pinky toe injury.

Later that summer, Shavkat Rakhmonov himself couldn’t face Muhammad again because of an injury he sustained during UFC 310. Now, ‘Nomand’s return looks promising, even after the recent accident involving his wife and son. Meanwhile, fellow welterweight and #2 ranked Sean Brady stoked excitement on Instagram by posting an infographic with the message “official offer guess who,” showing a mysterious shadowed figure.

Brady confirmed he has the date, location, and opponent locked in, which has fans buzzing with anticipation. With the division buzzing, and ranked #3 contender Shavkat Rakhmonov considered next in line for a title shot after Sean Brady, let’s see what the fans are saying.

Fans demand Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Sean Brady next at UFC MSG

In his latest appearance on the BradyBags show, Sean Brady warmly welcomed Shavkat Rakhmonov back to the Octagon, highlighting Rakhmonov’s projected return around November. Sean expressed his desire to fight on the undercard of Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena. For Brady, this matchup would serve as the No. 1 contender fight, with the winner earning a title shot against the victor of Makhachev vs Della Maddalena.

Fans are excited, with one commenting, “SHAVKAT MSG,” and another adding, “Shavkat I hope you two are the only worthy of a #1 contender fight.” Until last year, Shavkat Rakhmonov held the No. 1 contender spot but has been largely inactive, fighting only once in the past year. The ‘Nomad’ has been silent lately, especially after a tragic car accident involving his wife and son a few weeks ago. Sadly, two family friends died on the spot, but Rakhimov’s wife and son survived.

Some fans remain skeptical about his return soon, with one commenting, “Shavkat. But he’s gonna drag it out until February and then pull out?” Not all fans back Rakhimov; some root for Ian Garry, who last year stepped in on short notice and delivered tough competition, becoming the first to defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov was unable to finish and suffered a serious injury. Fans have suggested a matchup like “Garry vs Brady.”

Ian Garry bounced back successfully after his loss last April, and many see Madison Square Garden as the perfect stage for the Irishman to break into the top 5. One fan said, “Gotta be Gary or Shavkat for MSG.” Madison Square Garden remains the year’s only major card, with nearly every fighter eager to participate. Some expect a rematch between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady, since Brady’s only career loss came against Muhammad.

A fan said, “Belal…the rematch in Philly. Main event,” while another echoed, “Garry v Brady at the Wells Fargo Center.” Meanwhile, some fans consider veteran Colby Covington as a potential opponent, though Dana White & Co. have kept those details under wraps. The UFC might announce the November card soon. Who do you think Sean Brady will face next? Drop your opinion below.