Shavkat Rakhmonov’s UFC Hiatus Amid Wife’s Accident-Related Legal Issues Puts Undefeated Record at Risk

It’s been some time since the tragic news of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s family accident broke online, but the UFC welterweight contender has stayed completely silent. And this wasn’t just a minor crash—it claimed two lives. Last week, Rakhmonov’s wife, Gulayim Rakhmonova, was traveling with their 3-year-old son and two female friends on the Almaty–Yekaterinburg highway in a Toyota Land Cruiser. In the early morning hours near the village of Aksuek, the SUV reportedly lost control and rolled off the roadside. Images of the overturned vehicle quickly went viral.

It was later reported that Rakhmonov’s wife and child were in “stable condition,” while the two other women tragically died on the spot. A press update later confirmed that the family had checked out of the hospital, suggesting they were on the mend. Still, Shavkat Rakhmonov has yet to make any public statement on the accident involving his wife and son. His manager, too, has offered no meaningful update, raising eyebrows across the MMA world.

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen recently raised concerns, posting on Threads: “Any update on Shavkat Rakhmonov?” Rakhmonov continues to hold an undefeated record and ranks among the division’s top title contenders. But with this unexpected personal tragedy and an extended absence, uncertainty now surrounds his future. Even though his wife and son appear to be recovering, legal troubles still loom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago MMA: UFC 296 – Rakhmonov vs Thompson Dec 16, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Shavkat Rakhmonov red gloves reacts after defeating Stephen Thompson blue gloves during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20231216_jhp_cs1_0326

AD

Kazakhstan enforces strict traffic negligence laws, and authorities could jail Rakhmonov’s wife under Article 345, Part 4 of the country’s criminal code if they find her responsible. The accident may also push back Shavkat Rakhmonov’s return to the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since December, and with both personal and legal issues piling up, he now risks losing another crucial year in the prime of his career. Not only that. If his return is delayed by a few months, there is always the issue of ring rust delaying his momentum and diminishing his form, which may make him prone to taking a defeat against a more prepared opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paul Felder and Michael Bisping recall meeting Shavkat Rakhmonov before the tragedy

30-year-old Shavkat Rakhmonov has cemented his reputation as one of the most dangerous welterweights in the UFC. Known for his ruthless finishing ability, ‘Nomad’ has long pushed for a title shot. But his lack of recent activity has drawn growing criticism. Despite vocal demands for a shot at gold, he fought only once last year—against rising star Ian Garry.

That clash at UFC 310 proved to be anything but routine. Garry, stepping in on short notice, pushed Shavkat Rakhmonov to the limit and became the first fighter to take him the distance. Although Rakhmonov won by decision, it was a punishing fight. The Kazakh standout suffered an injury that required surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for an extended period. He resurfaced last month as a spectator at the UFC Abu Dhabi event, attending on Saturday, just one day before tragedy struck his family, with his wife and son involved in a serious accident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC analysts Michael Bisping and Paul Felder recalled seeing him in person that weekend. Bisping said, “Well, it must have been after we saw him, ’cause he definitely wouldn’t have been hanging out with his buddies, sitting in a bar, you know. It must have been after that. I don’t know if he was at the fights, but Jesus Christ… That’s the thing—when I’m traveling all over the world, you know, anything can happen.”

Now, both fans and longtime observers are keeping a close eye on what comes next for Shavkat Rakhmonov. Neither Dana White nor the fighter himself has made any public statement about his return. And with legal complications now reportedly involving his wife, the road back may be more complicated than expected. At 30 years old, Rakhmonov doesn’t have the luxury of time, and the uncertainty only adds to the concern about his future in the sport.