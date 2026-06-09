“She’s the Mother of My Daughter”: Ilia Topuria Defends Ex-Wife as Justin Gaethje Feud Turns Personal

What seemed like a pretty tame pre-fight build-up is now delving into chaos. Early last week, Justin Gaethje’s father fired the opening salvo by commenting on Ilia Topuria’s height and using it as ammunition to predict his son’s triumph on Sunday, June 14, at the White House South Lawn. While that prompted a response from Ilia Topuria, it was nothing compared to what ‘El Matador’ had to say after Justin Gaethje, late last week, targeted the Spaniard’s recent divorce from ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui during an interview with Fox Sports, stating that he “would leave him [too].”

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“Justin crossed a line,” Ilia Topuria wrote on X. “What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect. You don’t have to respect our relationship. But respecting someone’s mother should be one of the most basic codes in life. Be better.”

Based on his response to the interim champion’s dig, it seems Gaethje’s comment hit too close to home for Ilia Topuria, who had been dealing with a messy divorce over the last few months. The Spaniard and Giorgina Uzcategui separated in August last year, which followed an intense court battle over serious allegations of domestic violence and a custody battle over their daughter. That was also the reason Topuria’s return to action was delayed late last year.

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Naturally, after hearing such a comment about one of the most painful episodes of his life, the UFC lightweight champion couldn’t sit quietly. This is also the first time the 29-year-old has defended his wife publicly since their divorce. Topuria and Uzcategui share one daughter, Giorgina, nicknamed Gio, who was born in July 2024. As such, for him, comments on one’s family are a strict no-no when it comes to the fight promotion. This isn’t the first time he has put his foot down when family members got dragged into the pre-fight buildup.

Just last month, during the press conference for the upcoming UFC White House event, heavyweight prospect Josh Hokit had insulted Alex Pereira’s mother. This prompted a response from Ilia Topuria, who pushed back on Hokit and even threw a bottle at his face. Regardless, when the 17-0 fighter stated that Gaethje had crossed a line by commenting on his wife, the 37-year-old stepped in with a clarification and another dig.

“Proving my point,” Gaethje wrote back. “Insufferable little b—h boy. Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father, then act like I crossed some line. We already fighting buddy.”

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This prompted a scathing response from ‘El Matador’ soon after.

“You should’ve kept your father out of this,” Topuria wrote on X. “He was the one calling me a short guy and saying you’d smash me, all while holding a beer in his hand. Then you started talking about my divorce and telling the world you wouldn’t want to be my roommate. Idiot. First, we’re fighting, not dating. Second, I’m not looking for a roommate. When I put you to sleep, and you’re lying there next to the rose, I’ll look at your father and ask him one simple question: Who’s the short one now? I’m gonna break you, Justin.”

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As out of character as the comments from Gaethje were, who generally doesn’t drag an opponent’s family member into trash talk, others in the UFC, Sean O’Malley and Max Holloway, have also spoken about Topuria’s divorce. However, their take was one of empathy, as opposed to ‘The Highlight’s cutting remarks. In any case, the UFC lightweight champion was not quite done expressing his disdain for Justin Gaethje over what he said.

Ilia Topuria claims he has lost all respect for Justin Gaethje

After their exchange, the Georgian native went live on Instagram to pile insults on ‘The Highlight’.

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“I never lacked motivation to knock him out,” Topuria said. “But at first, I had a little respect for him. I saw him as a decent kid. But he proved he’s an idiot. I always had a feeling.”

Now, all that is left is the fight, headlining the biggest UFC event in history. Topuria is entering the fight undefeated, with a first-round knockout win over Charles Oliveira in his last outing. He has consistently proven that he belongs at the top of the division.

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Although Justin Gaethje has performed well in his last couple of fights, every time he is matched against a truly elite opponent, ‘The Highlight’ has not done too great. As such, it would be a difficult night for the American if we are to go by the odds.

The fight is set to be Ilia Topuria’s first title defense at lightweight, and it will be another opportunity for Gaethje to hold an undisputed title, something he hasn’t done in the UFC yet.

With mere days left in their fight on the South Lawn, the pair appears to be firing on all cylinders. However, the question is: after all the chaos and trash talk leading up to this showdown, will the hostility continue inside the cage?