“She’s Truly Killing Herself”: Kayla Harrison’s Sacrifice Sparks Concern Ahead of Julianna Pena Fight as UFC Leaves Her No Choice

“I hope she cycles off at the right time to make this weight.” This was the only thing that Julianna Peña had to say about Kayla Harrison ahead of their bout at UFC 316. Well, cutting weight like she did and managing to stay within the scale’s limit was nothing short of a feat. But doing so in a short duration was what sparked Peña’s thoughts. She believed that it was all because of PEDs. But little did she know that Harrison was putting in the work. And the concerns regarding that kept on rising.

Harrison entered the Octagon for UFC 300 and defeated Holly Holm via a rear-naked choke. In her second bout in the UFC, she fought Ketlen Vieira and won via a unanimous decision. But the fans who had been following her since her PFL days noticed a peculiar change in her fighting style. The 34-year-old was slower and way thinner than they were used to seeing her. And now, Luke Thomas, a celebrated analyst, has come forward with his worries.

During a conversation with Denis Shkuratov from Submission Radio, Thomas claimed that Harrison was simply endangering herself. He said, “If you’ve ever seen Kayla in person, before she was trying to make 135, just like a natural walking around, she’s a tank. She’s a tank of a person. I cannot believe she could find a way to get to 135. This has to be doing unbelievable amounts of damage… This is not sustainable. She cannot keep this up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shkuratov showered some light on Peña as well. He pointed out that the women’s bantamweight champion has fought some of the best in the division. And then, he pointed out the concerns regarding the weight cut. The podcast host asked Thomas whether Harrison can give her 100% in the upcoming bout or not. The combat sports analyst sternly replied, “Dude, there’s no way you’re getting a 100% from her. You’re getting a cheap, you know, depleted version. And like, oh, well, that’s true of every fighter. It’s especially true in her case. This is, dude, 145 was a tough cut for her.”

He revealed that cutting down to 145 pounds was also a challenge for Harrison. With her walk-around weight at around 160-165 pounds, dropping down to the bantamweight category exacted a lot. Thomas continued, “Like, this is so bad for her. So bad for her. She’s leaving a lot, athletically, on the table. It’s why to me, she kinda moves almost a little slow at this weight class. Like, she doesn’t move quickly. Dude, this is not her f——- good weight class for her. It’s just promotionally, all that’s available. But she’s, I mean, she’s truly killing herself to get down here.”

via Imago October 5, 2024, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: KETLEN VIEIRA and KAYLA HARRISON fight in a 3-round WomenÃ s Bantamweight bout at UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City USA – ZUMAs346 20241005_zsp_s346_127 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Weight cuts like these are often discouraged because of their hazardous nature. Remember the time when Khabib Nurmagomedov went through extreme weight cuts to put in a good fight? Such procedures cause severe dehydration, muscle atrophy, electrolyte imbalance, and might even lead to death. But do you know what Kayla Harrison thinks of weight cuts? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kayla Harrison shares her opinion on cutting weight

Talking about the UFC 300 bout on Ariel Helwani’s talk show, Harrison revealed that she was scared. And it was just because of her weight cut. She didn’t want to miss weight in her UFC debut. But earlier in 2019, during a conversation with Thomas, she said, “I don’t believe in cutting weight. You know, I just don’t. I think it’s terrible for your body. I think if you’re going to win, you’re going to win at whatever weight you compete at.”

She sent a message to the young girls regarding the reality of weight cuts. Harrison emphasized that thinner did not mean better. She said, “Like, I just don’t believe in that. You’re big, you’re strong, you’re powerful. That’s the message that I want to send.” So why does she go through such severe weight cuts before her matches in the Octagon?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, that’s because she doesn’t really have any choice. Back in the PFL, she was able to fight in the catchweight category. But UFC doesn’t really have any class heavier than the bantamweight division for women. Now, the concern that shrouds the internet is how long Harrison can continue to stay 20+ pounds lighter than her normal walk-around weight. But will this affect her upcoming bout against the bantamweight champion? We’ll have to watch that live this Saturday night.

What are your thoughts on Harrison’s extreme weight cut? Do you think the UFC might bring in another heavier division for the women in the roster? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.