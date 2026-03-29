“She Saved My Life”: Michael Chiesa Shares Emotional Moment With Wife After Retirement Fight Win at UFC Seattle

Michael Chiesa closed his career at UFC Seattle the way fighters dream about but rarely get. With a first-round submission in front of a hometown crowd and a final walk out of the Octagon on his own terms. Against Niko Price, Chiesa needed just 63 seconds to close out the show. But the result wasn’t the only thing that stayed with fans watching.

Because as soon as it was over, Chiesa didn’t stick around to soak in the applause. He climbed out of the cage and went straight to his wife. That told you everything about where his head was at going into this fight. And when he finally spoke, it wasn’t about technique or the finish.

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When Daniel Cormier asked him in his post-fight interview what he wanted people to remember, Michael Chiesa didn’t list wins or milestones. He kept it simple.

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“Just a kid that never gave up on himself. And there’s three people I gotta thank.” Chiesa said. “I gotta thank my mom. I love her so much and she saved my life in so many ways. She’s given me so much motivation in these tough moments of my life and in my career. And I wouldn’t be where I’m at without her. I just remember the entire time going through the Ultimate Fighter, even tonight, I just, knew she gives me a reason to win. I can’t lose. I can’t give my mom another reason to cry.”

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“I gotta thank my wife because she saved my life as well. The women in my life are so important to me. She deals with the good and the bad and she accepts me for who I am. I owe so much to her and I love her so much. Last but not least, this was for my dad. This is my parents’ anniversary today. I know he’s not here, but he’s watching it down on me. I love you dad. I love you Washington. I love you Daniel Cormier.”

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It’s also important to point out that this fight wasn’t originally planned against Price. Carlston Harris was the initial opponent for Michael before visa issues forced a change. That kind of late switch can disrupt everything: timing, preparation, rhythm. But the UFC veteran didn’t let it. He stayed composed and executed exactly what he does best. And maybe that’s why the emotional side landed the way it did, yet, surprisingly, his wasn’t the only retirement that came after the fight.

Michael Chiesa and Niko Price both retire after their UFC Seattle clash

Niko Price also walked away after the fight, making this one of those rare double-retirement nights. And that adds a different layer to what we saw. Because while Michael Chiesa got the finish and the spotlight, Price’s decision quietly closed out a decade-long UFC run.

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The contrast between the two careers is interesting. Chiesa came in through winning The Ultimate Fighter: Live, built his game around grappling, and at one point put together a four-fight win streak at welterweight that had him hovering near contention. But consistency at the highest level, especially after the weight class switch, became difficult.

Price’s trajectory was different. He was unorthodox, unpredictable, and always willing to trade. But coming into Seattle, he was 1-5 in his last six. The results had started to slip, even if the entertainment factor never did. At some point, those numbers matter.

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The fight itself played out quickly, but it told the story of both fighters. Price came forward, as expected, trying to pressure early. Chiesa didn’t overthink it. One clean sequence, a lift, a transition to the back, and that was it. Once he was locked in position, it was seconds before the tap.

Michael Chiesa leaves with his 15th UFC win, a submission in front of a home crowd and his family with a clear ending. Niko Price leaves with a reputation built on action, on being part of fights people remember even when the results didn’t go his way. And maybe that’s what made this feel complete. Two careers ending. Different paths, same decision.