“She Tapped Me Out Like 20 Times”: Sean Strickland’s Immediate Reaction After Training With Kayla Harrison

Sean Strickland isn’t known for giving compliments, but after a training session with Kayla Harrison, he couldn’t help but accept defeat.

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The UFC middleweight champion recently featured in a video posted by Harrison on her Instagram Story, with both fighters covered in sweat after finishing a grappling session at American Top Team. And to the amusement of fight fans, ‘Doug’ kicked off a friendly banter with a simple question.

“Who f—– you up?” she asked ‘Tarzan.’

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And as expected, Sean Strickland didn’t shy away from dropping an X-rated answer.

“Hey, guys, Kayla, she tapped me out like 20 times,” he said. “She did some Japanese throw that I can’t pronounce because I’m American. I’m not a f—– communist.”

Hearing the unexpected response, Kayla Harrison burst into laughter before giving ‘Tarzan’ a quick reminder.

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“I’m also American,” she yelled out.

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The funny exchange is a far cry from where the two stood only a few years ago. In 2022, when ‘Doug’ was still competing in the PFL, Sean Strickland repeatedly took shots at her. After seeing her defeat Marina Mokhnatkina, he questioned both her level of competition and the promotion’s women’s division.

“Watching Kayla Harrison struggle with this low-level girl just reminds me why she’s not in the UFC,” he wrote on X. “Stay in the PFL; take your easy W’s in the scrub league.”

He further doubled down in another tweet, claiming that his criticism was actually aimed more at the level of competition than the promotion itself.

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“I misspoke about the PFL,” he added. “I think Kayla is a glorified can crusher, and the women’s league in the PFL needs some work… but there is some warriors in all other weight classes.

“The PFL needs to work harder in their female fighter roster.”

Kayla Harrison never responded publicly. Instead, the two eventually met at American Top Team, where Sean Strickland’s perspective changed drastically. After meeting her in person, ‘Tarzan’ actually went as far as issuing a public apology on his Instagram.

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“So I finally met @judokayla in person, and I thought, ‘This is all an act; no way one girl could be this obnoxious, aggressive, and arrogant.’ 100 percent who she is lmao!!” he wrote. “That being said, Kayla, sorry I was an a—— to you on Twitter, and I’d almost call us friends.

“Enjoy your millions; you’ve made more than me in 3 years than I’ve made my entire career!! BYE @americantopteam.”

Luckily for him, the 35-year-old accepted the apology with a simple response.

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“Apology accepted,” she commented before adding, “Awwww. #besties.”

Since then, the friendship has only grown stronger between the two UFC veterans. In fact, last year, Sean Strickland even admitted that Kayla Harrison had completely won him over.

“I actually love Kayla Harrison,” Strickland told MMA Junkie. “No, I actually, Kayla, you guys, don’t judge me when I say this, but when you see Kayla real dolled up at a press conference, every now and then I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Who is that?’

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“And I’m, ‘Oh, f—, that’s Kayla.’ I hate myself. But Kayla, I love you, man. Kayla’s a savage. I love Kayla. She is a savage.”

Now, judging by their latest training session, it won’t be wrong to say that the two are still like two peas in a pod, but with one pea making the other tap out 20 times. However, it is also worth noting that the training session is another encouraging sign that ‘Doug’ is finally getting closer to returning to competition.

Kayla Harrison continues recovery as Amanda Nunes fight rumors heat up

The reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion hasn’t fought since her scheduled title defense against Amanda Nunes was postponed earlier this year due to a neck injury that required surgery. The fight was expected to be one of the biggest of 2026, with ‘The Lioness’ coming out of retirement to face her former American Top Team teammate.

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After ‘Doug’ withdrew, Nunes denied any talk of an interim title, stating that she was ready to wait until the champion was fit enough to compete again. But while the UFC has yet to announce a new date, longtime rival Cris Cyborg has hinted that the bout could already be in the works.

“I hear. I don’t know where I hear, but they say maybe they’re going to fight in September, Amanda and Kayla, in LA,” Cyborg said during the PFL Summer Series media day. “I’m not sure if I know right, but (I heard) some gossip. But I know Kayla did a surgery and she was recovering.

“I know I’m going to be waiting for this fight. I’m excited to see this fight.”

Kayla Harrison returned to training just a few months after surgery, though the UFC hasn’t revealed her exact return timeline. If Cyborg’s information is right, fans may not have to wait long to see one of the most anticipated women’s title fights in recent history.

As for Sean Strickland, he is still waiting to find out who he will defend his middleweight title against. Nassourdine Imavov continues to be the biggest name out there with his six-fight unbeaten streak, and Khamzat Chimaev has also requested a rematch following his title loss at UFC 328.

Until the UFC makes a decision, though, ‘Tarzan’ seems content to hone his grappling skills—even if it means tapping out 20 times against one of the best female fighters on earth.