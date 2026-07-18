“She Was Engaged”: Max Holloway Defends Wife After 5-Year Rejection Claim Resurfaces

Max Holloway is currently receiving all the attention after his fight with Conor McGregor ended disappointingly at UFC 329, after the Irishman injured his knee in the first round. Amidst that, his personal life recently came into the spotlight after the Hawaiian star’s wife, Alessa Quizon, opened up about how they first met.

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Last year, Holloway and Quizon appeared on the Brotherlee Time podcast, where they shared the story of their relationship. That clip now resurfaced and went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons, prompting Holloway to clarify that her comments had been taken out of context.

“Here’s the context: 1. She was engaged while leaving me on read for 5 years,” Holloway wrote on X. “Lol. So if anything, I’m an ass that kept reaching out. I lived by a code, though if you have a bf and he can’t defend your honor, you have a girlfriend hahaha. 2. She was a professional surfer and actually really good at it. She has her own money. Get the full story before just watching clickbait and edited parts.”

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During a conversation a year ago, Holloway’s wife revealed that Holloway had romantically pursued her for five years. After that, she revealed being interested in him after realizing Holloway was a “big deal” in the MMA world and seeing fans ask to take photos with him. However, Quizon finally clarified what really won her over.

“”I respected Maxwell. I knew he was a great athlete from what I’d heard. Again, I never watched nothing,” she said. “I didn’t see that. I saw he was a really nice guy and again, very persistent. He wasn’t creepy or anything. But I was like, ‘Man, he doesn’t (give up).'”

The Hawaiian CT surfer was previously engaged to Brazilian surfer Caio Ibelli. The two were engaged in 2019 before eventually parting ways after their relationship broke down. Following the split, Quizon found love with the UFC star, who has since claimed that he pursued her even while she was engaged.

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As of now, it’s unclear whether the former UFC featherweight and BMF champion had any role in the end of his wife’s previous relationship. However, it is worth noting that the couple went public with their relationship in 2020 when he popped the question in November that year. They tied the knot on April 16, 2022.

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The Hawaiian UFC star was previously married to Kaimana Pa’aluhi in 2012, and the couple welcomed their son, Rush. However, they separated in 2014 after two years of marriage and officially finalized their divorce in 2017.

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Though both Holloway and his wife experienced setbacks in their previous relationships, they are now going strong as a couple. Even after rumors surfaced online, the former UFC featherweight and BMF champion quickly came to his wife’s defense, showing that their bond remains as strong as ever. In fact, Holloway has also publicly praised Alessa Quizon for the love and care she has shown toward his son, Rush, from his previous marriage.