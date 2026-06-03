“She’d Get F—ed Up”: UFC Vet Slams Ronda Rousey for Holly Holm Rematch Comments

Ronda Rousey’s MMA comeback left many miffed after she tapped out Gina Carano in just 17 seconds at the Most Valuable Promotions inaugural MMA event. MMA fans hoped to see more, and Rousey’s immediate retirement poured cold water over those hopes again. However, it’s not all over, according to the former UFC champ.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Up and Adams podcast last month, ‘Rowdy’ said she would “clean her clock” if she ever crossed paths with her former UFC rival, Holly Holm again. A win against the woman who gave her her first MMA loss seemed too enticing an opportunity for Ronda Rousey to pass up. Since then, talk of a rematch between the two has picked up steam. Still, a famed UFC veteran didn’t appear too fond of her comments on the matter. Former UFC fighter Matt Brown found the idea of a Rousey vs. Holm rematch uninteresting, believing ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ would comfortably win the fight.

“It’s so uninteresting,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Because it’s Ronda, it’s a lot of people talking about it, you probably get a lot of replies on a tweet or something. But this is so uninteresting. She’s so just in her own world. It’s cool she believes in herself, I guess. The world is in her hands with that kind of belief. She’d get f—ed up by Holly if they fought again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can go through all the cliché quotes. Yeah, you’ve got to believe in yourself even if no one else does, and it’s cool that she does. OK, no one’s convinced because you beat Gina Carano. Who do you think you’re fooling here? I don’t even know if she actually believes it, but if she does, cool, that’s really good that you believe that. We don’t.”

As someone who has had a long career in MMA, the 45-year-old’s perspective on a Rousey-Holm rematch is not too far from how many see the fight unfolding, and the Gina Carano win last month didn’t do much to help the narrative either. Carano made her comeback to combat after 17 years when she fought Rousey last month. That was too wide a gap to bridge for anyone. In that sense, a rematch with Holly Holm is different altogether.

.@IamTheImmortal rolls his eyes at Ronda Rousey's latest comments on Holly Holm:"She’s so just in her own world. It’s cool she believes in herself, I guess. The world is in her hands with that kind of belief. She’d get f*cked up by Holly if they fought again."(🎥… pic.twitter.com/tYYmZQk11B— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 2, 2026

Following her long and illustrious UFC career, Holm returned to boxing after a 12-year gap with a win over Yolanda Vega last year. While her last two boxing matches have ended in close losses, when Rousey entered Jake Paul’s MVP, the 44-year-old was already signed to the promotion and actively competing in combat events. Since Holly Holm has been far more active than her rival, a fight against the Albuquerque native would be tough for Rousey, just as it was before.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, while Matt Brown’s criticism might sound harsh to many, it’s not too far from how others see the rematch going as well. Also, to be fair to Rousey, the former UFC fighter has been critical of her and her MMA comeback. Still, his thoughts definitely carry some weight given his experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as talks of a rematch have begun, Holm has shared her thoughts on a possible second fight with Ronda Rousey.

Holly Holm remains open to a rematch with Ronda Rousey

At UFC 193 in 2015, Holly Holm created history by defeating Ronda Rousey via head-kick TKO, handing ‘Rousey’ the first loss of her career. Since then, the 44-year-old has never resented the idea of another clash with Rousey. In fact, the UFC scheduled a rematch between them at UFC 195, which was later canceled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, even a decade after that fight, Holm remains open to a clash with Ronda Rousey. However, she believes a fight at this point is very unlikely to happen. Regardless, she would not mind another showdown.

“I highly doubt she’ll ever want a rematch,” Holm told MMA Fighting. “I always have said since the minute the last fight was over, I’ll always rematch her. That’s always been available. But she wanted to come back and have this win and go back and enjoy and have a win like that. No hate from me. I hope she does well. I hope she does whatever she wants with her life. That’s her life. I’d always be open to fight her again.”

With Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey once again getting linked in rematch discussions, there’s a chance that MVP might try to put that matchup together in the future. But with the Californian seemingly shifting her professional focus toward promoting fights, it will be interesting to see whether Rousey ever enters the cage again.