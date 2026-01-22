“She’s One of the…”: Paddy Pimblett Responds to Ronda Rousey’s Comments Ahead of UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett has spent the entire week living in the strangest space a fighter can occupy: part prizefighter, part pop culture character, and part lightning rod. UFC 324 is more than just a big fight for him. It’s the kind of platform that determines whether he’s a true superstar or just a loud fan favorite who ran into the wrong man at the wrong time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And with Justin Gaethje waiting in the main event, you’d expect ‘The Baddy’ to be locked into tunnel vision. Instead, he is busy blushing and being thankful for receiving flowers from the last person anyone expected: Ronda Rousey. The original UFC crossover icon, the lady who made fighters feel like Hollywood celebs before it was cool, randomly chose Paddy as her current favorite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Ronda Rousey’s praise ahead of UFC 324

It wasn’t just hype; the praise was a compliment to his abilities as a fighter and an entertainer. So, when asked about it at the UFC 324 media day, Paddy Pimblett didn’t play it cool or pretend he didn’t care. He took it just like a fighter should: as validation from a legend who understands the true value of stardom in this sport.

“Yeah, she’s one of the biggest MMA superstars of all time. And the biggest female superstar. So to have them sort of applaud off someone like that is always a great feeling to hear and see,” Pimblett said. The compliment is significant because it touches the nerve of what Paddy Pimblett represents right now.

While some fans regard him as a gimmick being shoved to the top by Dana White, others see the UFC doing what it always does: turning personality into power. Ronda Rousey basically confirmed the last part late last year at Comic Con, as she told fans that the entertainment factor is what distinguishes stars from talented athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think a lot of the fighters don’t realize that they’re also entertainers. The one person I think who really realizes that is Paddy Pimblett. And so I really appreciate that,” she said. And it’s not hard to figure out why she said that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t promote bouts as if he were reading a script. He sells them as if he were dragging you into his world by being loud, emotional, hilarious, occasionally unpleasant, but never boring. That is why even non-MMA fans recognize him. That’s also why the UFC continues giving him bigger and better opportunities. In fact, Dana White went as far as claiming that ‘The Baddy’ actually reminds him of Conor McGregor.

Dana White hails Pimblett as the second coming of McGregor

That little line from Dana White tells you exactly how the UFC is looking at Paddy Pimblett right now. Comparisons like that are not to be taken lightly. They indicate who the promotion is throwing its weight behind to carry the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC CEO openly said that Pimblett reminds him of Conor McGregor’s early career, when fans couldn’t tell whether they were watching a potential star or a loudmouth who hadn’t yet been humbled. “Well, he reminds me of the Conor McGregor story. Every time they fought, everybody believed they were going to lose,” the UFC boss recently told TMZ Sports.

The head honcho further pointed out a common pattern: people are waiting for ‘The Baddy’ to get exposed, but he keeps leaving the cage undefeated. He’s been doubted almost every single time he’s stepped up. But the scariest aspect of this comparison is obvious: the Conor McGregor story only became legendary because ‘The Notorious’ converted the hype into results.

That’s what makes UFC 324 such a watershed moment. Dana White called it a “huge test,” because Justin Gaethje is not a stepping stone. He’s the type of opponent who destroys fairytales and sends you back to reality with a bloodied face. So, if Paddy Pimblett survives, the UFC CEO won’t just be having flashbacks anymore but reliving history.