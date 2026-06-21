“Show Must Just Be for Tax Write-Off”: UFC Faces Backlash Over Lack of Promotion for TUF 34: DC vs. Bisping

When Paramount signed its seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with the UFC, it secured more than just the rights to Fight Nights and numbered events. The agreement also included Dana White‘s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). However, judging by the lack of promotion, neither Paramount nor the UFC seems particularly eager to spotlight those shows.

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“Apparently, we are TWO episodes into the new season of TUF? Wtf???” ACD MMA pointed out on X. “I haven’t seen one clip, one commercial, or anything.”

Despite those claims, Paramount and UFC on Paramount+ have shared the occasional social media post promoting the show. This season features Team Daniel Cormier and Team Michael Bisping, with the winning contestant earning a UFC contract. So far, Team Cormier holds a 2-0 lead.

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Historically, opposing coaches on TUF have often gone on to fight each other in the UFC. However, that isn’t the case every season, especially this one, as both coaches have long since retired from competition. The next episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, after the season premiered on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

That premiere date may have played a major role in the show being overshadowed. With UFC Freedom 250 taking place on the same day, the weeks leading up to the event were dominated by discussions about the card, and it continued to command social media attention and headlines afterward. As a result, Paramount and the UFC may have shifted their promotional focus toward the historic event rather than the reality show.

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Naturally, the less significant property suffered as a result. Not to mention, UFC’s numbered events and Fight Nights attract a much larger audience than The Ultimate Fighter, which also explains why the show generated far less discussion. Nevertheless, reacting to ACD MMA’s post, several fans lashed out in the comments.

Dana White-led Power Slap was roped in

One fan of the show felt no one else was watching the show. “I swear to God I’m the only one watching this lol,” the user commented. While viewership numbers for the current season remain under wraps, TUF 31 featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler debuted with 294,000 average viewers.

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Someone else joked that Paramount blew the budget for TUF’s promo on Power Slap. “They’ve blown the budget on power slap promo, unfortunately,” posted a fan. Power Slap, which is co-owned by Dana White, doesn’t air on Paramount.

The next fan seemed frustrated. “If the UFC [doesn’t] care, I definitely don’t care. These [dudes] both retired; wasn’t the point of the show for the coaches to fight? wtf is this,” commented a fan. The promotional aspect relies more on the broadcaster than on UFC.

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Another user had a theory about why there’s a lack of promotion for the show. “Show must just be for tax write-off reasons at this point,” the user joked. While a tax write-off can reduce tax bills, TUF is also used for scouting and funneling new talent into the UFC.

Meanwhile, this user had a question. “Are Bisping and Cormier gonna fight each other to end the season?” the user asked. The simple answer is no because both fighters have long retired.

That being said, it appears people are dissatisfied with the level of promotion for The Ultimate Fighter. But it continues to remain an essential part of UFC’s overall product.