6’4” Ciryl Gane Looks Smaller Next to Amateur Heavyweight as Fans Call Out Illusion in Resurfaced Photo

Pictures, by their face value, can be deceiving. And nothing proves this better than the 6’4″ Ciryl Gane and Dave Fotsing sharing a frame, where the latter made Gane look more like a lightweight in comparison. For one of the tallest fighters in the 265 lbs division, the resurfaced picture was sure to send fans into analysis mode.

Training out of the MMA Factory, which produced two of the fiercest UFC fighters ever, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, Dave Fotsing is on his way to a blazing pro MMA debut, with an amateur record of 2-0. However, a resurfaced picture of Fotsing alongside Gane post-training has fans questioning whether the former can make weight into the UFC’s heavyweight limit.

One user conjectured, “Wow. No way he’s making 265lb heavyweight limit in the UFC,” as the jarring optics made the potential weight-cutting saga look painful. Another fan echoed that sentiment, commenting, “That other guy is in no world making 265.” Yet another user cut in, “Build ain’t everything, but it damn sure helps.”

However, as counterintuitive as it may sound, Ciryl Gane, in fact, towers over Fotsing, as other fan analysts jumped to the rescue. One fan explained, “He for sure is a big dude, but that angle makes him look like a 6’10, 350lbs behemoth that towers over Gane… While in reality hes in fact smaller than Gane.” Accompanied by pictures of the two fighters standing, the difference in their sizes was less evident, yet leaning in Gane’s favor.

Explaining the uncanny syndrome, one user expressed, “Camera angles are a hell of a thing.” Moreover, the difference in their body proportions was what painted the illusion in the first place. One fan proposed, “It’s probably because he just has a bigger chest.” Another fan suggested, “Yeah, tho hes also leaning in more than Gane, why he looks so much bigger.”

Indeed, with broader shoulders and an arguably longer torso, Fotsing manages to tower over Gane when sitting. Explaining the optics, one redditor shared, “This is what we call body dimensions he has a big upper body making him look taller sitting down but in reality he’s smaller than gane he’s debatably more jacked tho,” summing up the debate.

While the resurfaced picture fueled debates on size and body proportions, it also highlights the long-standing truth that Ciryl Gane never truly fit the traditional heavyweight mold.

Ciryl Gane defies physics with his jaw-dropping striking

Heavyweight is probably not the favorite UFC division for MMA fans, especially with the dragging fights in its record books. Known for sloppier movement and power-centric striking, the division had a hard time comparing its striking with other lighter divisions. However, Ciryl Gane completely changed the equation, challenging the status quo.

After Gane clinched the interim HW belt against Derrick Lewis, UFC podcaster Joe Rogan mentioned how Gane’s game differed from what past fights in the division offered. “Ciryl Gane, who is [like] 6’5”, 247 pounds, moves like a 170-pounder. It’s crazy. He’s bouncing like ‘Wonderboy’ the entire fight, bouncing, throwing feints. He completely changed the standard of heavyweight striking, and I’m not exaggerating,” he explained.

Having defeated top-ranked contenders, including Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos, Gane, who was still emerging in the heavyweight scene, shared what he’s capable of. With nonstop movement, quick footwork, the technical groove, and domination over a one-punch KO threat, Derrick Lewis and Gane proved that heavyweight is not all about sheer brawn.

Now, Ciryl Gane is helping train the next generation of heavyweight UFC, starting right with Dave Fotsing, who is already on the UFC’s radar, edging closer to his pro MMA debut. Gane, on the other hand, is in talks for a potential bout with the LHW champion, Alex Pereira, as Joe Rogan revealed.

Where do you think the proposed bout is headed next? Would Ciryl Gane once again outclass ‘Poatan’? Or can Alex Pereira turn the tables? Share your thoughts below.