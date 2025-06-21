$6M Less Jon Jones vs Nancy Claps After Rough Pust Adjusting Himself to Share

Jon Jones has built a legacy that few can match after almost 16 years in the UFC. He has won more than two dozen fights and defended his title 12 times, all while staying undefeated. This makes him one of the best fighters in history. At only 23 years old, “Bones” became the youngest UFC champion ever by beating Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. This is something that even superstars like Conor McGregor haven’t been able to do.

But his path to greatness hasn’t been without turbulence. Controversies, setbacks, and three title strips have riddled Jon Jones’ career. Yet, each time, he returned, proving time and again why he’s considered the greatest of all time. Most recently, the spotlight has shifted toward what could be his biggest test yet: a potential showdown with interim champion Tom Aspinall.

While the bout remains unconfirmed, the stakes are clear. With a legacy as rich and record-breaking as Jones’, the looming question is whether anyone in the sport will ever eclipse his achievements.

Jon Jones says future fighters will struggle to match his record

Despite the years and battles, Jon Jones remains a central figure in MMA—but as time moves forward, the question lingers: can his reign continue to stand firm? ‘Bones’ appears to think so. During a recent interview on Full Send MMA, the host asked him, “Do you think anyone will ever break your record as the youngest champion?” To which the New Mexican replied, “No… uh, yes. Well, yes.” He elaborated,

“There are a lot of records of mine that I don’t believe people will break. You know, just all the winning—winning at the highest level. It’s going to be very hard to do, especially as the sport progresses. Just like anything, things get better—the science, the training, the methods all improve…. And I think the fighters of the future are going to be very tough, and it’s going to be very hard to do what I’ve done.”

Drawing a comparison to the Boston Red Sox legend (Babe Ruth), Jon Jones suggested that athletes from previous eras wouldn’t be able to compete in today’s game due to how far training and performance science has advanced. As a modern-day example, Ilia Topuria. The former featherweight champion trains out of a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar gym in his Madrid home.

With access to tools like a hyperbaric recovery chamber, cryotherapy, and a full support team of nutritionists and doctors, Topuria has used science to his advantage. It’s that edge, Jones noted, that has helped the 28-year-old defeat legends like Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Jon Jones puts himself beside Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth

Sports history immortalizes Michael Jordan and Babe Ruth—icons whose legacies remain etched into the very identity of their respective games. Though neither is active today—and Ruth has long passed—their achievements continue to influence pop culture and fuel the “GOAT” conversation across generations. Back in 2020, UFC heavyweight Jon Jones drew a direct comparison between himself and these legendary figures.

In every sport, debates rage on about who deserves the “Greatest of All Time” title, and names like Jordan and Ruth often rise to the top. Yet, even these revered athletes experienced defeats along the way. After his controversial light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes—a bout many fans believed was too close to call—Jon Jones addressed the criticism head-on.

Taking to social media, he reminded everyone that even the greatest athletes don’t dominate every moment. Jones wrote, “Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, all the best at any sport lost games. My fights aren’t even allowed to be competitive. I got the message though, I’ll kick it up.” So, what’s your take on Jon Jones’ legacy? Will the controversies—from title strips to personal setbacks—forever cloud his greatness, or will his achievements ultimately stand taller? Share your thoughts below.