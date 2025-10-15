60-Year-Old UFC Legend Who Saved Parents From House Fire “Kicked Off” His Flight to Las Vegas

MMA and UFC pioneer Mark Coleman faced a harrowing year after rescuing his parents and his dog from a house fire. He inhaled heavy smoke and spent months recovering, but the 60-year-old legend’s troubles didn’t end there. Recently, Coleman opened up about another terrifying experience he had while traveling.

According to Coleman, his flight to Las Vegas came to an unexpected halt when he was escorted off the plane. The UFC legend went straight to social media to explain what happened. He maintained it wasn’t his fault, just a misunderstanding. But even in the chaos, he walked away with a lesson he won’t forget.

Mark Coleman shares frustration after a run-in with a passenger

“I got kicked off my direct flight to Las Vegas today,” Mark Coleman wrote on Instagram, claiming that the situation was something that couldn’t be “avoided.” While seated on a plane, a stranger approached ‘The Hammer’ to inquire if the seat next to him, which was empty, was available. The stranger had a big stature, so Coleman wasn’t willing to let him sit beside him due to comfort issues, but the man sat down anyway. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of it.

“I was sitting in the front row, Southwest, choose your own seat. The plane was almost finished boarding the middle seat was open. This guy says can I sit in the middle? I asked are you joking? He just looked at me. You can’t be serious, he was he sat down, and it was a tight squeeze,” Mark Coleman continued. A bit later, the man finally vacated that seat, but one of the flight attendants suspected that the UFC legend had behaved rudely with the person.

“I was annoyed for sure, but finally he decided to move, big relief… but the stewardess decided to ask me if I am going to be a problem…. She said you just bullied that guy out of his seat. I told her no, I didn’t. He finally chose to move,” Coleman further stated. As he grew irritated with the attendant’s questions, ‘The Hammer’ issued a response that didn’t sit very well with the attendant.

“I hesitated and finally said no I’m not. She didn’t like the answer and went and got security. They simply said to me grab your bag and come with me. Well, crap, I was off the plane. We had a nice stare down as I got off, she really enjoyed herself, it looked like,” Mark Coleman added. It seems like the anger regarding this matter has since subsided, and Mark Coleman has realized that he could have acted better.

The rush to catch his plane might have also played a factor in the incident. “Moral of the story always be nice .im working on it. I lost track of time had to run to my new gate they were closing the door I made it just in time. Carma almost got me,” he added.

Surprisingly, Coleman is not the only UFC legend to get such treatment on a plane. Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been in a similar situation.

The time Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from a plane

Khabib Nurmagomedov removed from a plane? That’s exactly what everyone thought as well when video clips of the incident first surfaced online. ‘The Eagle’, known for his respectful and humble nature, had seemingly gotten into a verbal debate with the staff on a Frontier Airlines flight. He was traveling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, but the fact that he was seated near the exit row did not sit well with one of the attendants.

Nurmagomedov wanted to know the reason he was being asked to change his seats, but this turned into more than a simple inquiry. After insisting on staying where he was, the attendants had had enough and asked him to deboard. Unsurprisingly, in classic Khabib fashion, the 29-0 legend did not create a scene. Instead, he got off the plane peacefully. Some people backed ‘The Eagle’ in their reflections, but he chose to listen to the flight staff and do as they asked. Meanwhile, Coleman’s situation was not exactly the same.

Coleman will soon turn 61 in December, and the situation with the attendant clearly escalated quickly in comparison. Do you think his frustration was justified? Share your thoughts in the comments below