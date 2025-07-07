Snoop Dogg’s Female Altercation Post Has UFC Star Mackenzie Dern Make Calls for Hiring

Mackenzie Dern may be pursuing a UFC title opportunity, but that didn’t stop her from shifting gears when Snoop Dogg’s Instagram took a crazy turn. The rap icon shared a chaotic street fight video of a bunch of women throwing hands in the middle of the road. No context, no explanation—just raw, scrappy energy that quickly went viral and definitely caught a lot of attention.

It didn’t take long for the MMA world to react, and Dern delivered a one-liner that took the spotlight. “What the f— 😂 get them in the UFC fighters’ house!” she wrote in the comments, pitching Dana White what seemed to be a half-joke, half-recruitment offer. While most fans dismissed the brawl as yet another internet video, Dern recognized raw potential, or at least enough to merit a training camp.

Her reaction came at an interesting time. Just days ago, ‘The Iron Lady’ pitched a strawweight title fight with No. 1 contender Virna Jandiroba. With Zhang Weili contemplating a superfight against Valentina Shevchenko later this year, Mackenzie Dern believes a vacant or interim belt may become available.

If the UFC continues its recent pattern of accepting cross-division clashes, there may be potential for new matchups at 115 pounds. Dern is prepared and is very vocal about it. Zhang has defended her title thrice since returning it in 2022, while Shevchenko recently reclaimed her own title with a hard-fought decision.

A superfight between the two champions is gaining traction, and if it happens, ‘The Iron Lady’ is one of the few top five strawweight fighters with the momentum and marketability to make the headlines. Her combination of high-level BJJ, veteran experience, and social media presence makes her a formidable opponent.

With her humorous pitch after seeing Snoop Dogg’s viral video, it would be interesting to see whether Dana White takes her “UFC fighters house” idea seriously, but one thing is certain: Mackenzie Dern knows how to keep her name in the spotlight, fight week or not. In fact, when she’s not pitching ideas to Dana White, Dern also likes to make some bold predictions.

Mackenzie Dern predicts the winner between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

While she generated a few laughs with her UFC Fighter House idea, Mackenzie Dern recently turned gears and shared her thoughts on one of the most anticipated fights as well. With Kayla Harrison set to defend her bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes, Dern did not hesitate to support the former champion.

Even though Nunes is coming out of retirement, ‘The Iron Lady’ believes her power and expertise will be too much for Harrison. “In my opinion, there is no one like Amanda,” Dern said at UFC X. She complimented Nunes’ striking ability and ability to perform under duress. “I think she knocks her out. Amanda is just—her punches are so good.”

While she praised Harrison’s outstanding takedowns and control, she questioned if ‘Doug’ had ever dealt with someone who hits like Nunes. Dern’s perspective is important because she herself is a high-level grappler. She didn’t just show respect; she made a compelling case for Nunes returning to the spotlight. Harrison is skilled in her eyes, but Nunes is built for situations like this, and that is what sets them apart.