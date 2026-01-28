“So Bad for His Brain”: Arman Tsarukyan Cites Medical Issues While Urging UFC to Cut Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 left more than just bruises inside the Octagon. It added more gasoline to Paddy Pimblett‘s ongoing feud with one of the lightweights watching from the sidelines. While Justin Gaethje and ‘The Baddy’ received most of the spotlight in a fierce five-round brawl, the greatest reaction came from someone who wasn’t booked that night at all.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arman Tsarukyan had already been upset over being passed over for the interim title fight. Watching Pimblett receive repeated punishment seems to have pushed him over the line now. What followed was not analysis or criticism but a full-blown unload disguised as concern, resentment, and outright contempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan unloads on Paddy Pimblett after UFC 324

Arman Tsarukyan did not mince words when speaking with Ariel Helwani. Paddy Pimblett, in his opinion, did more than just lose; he endangered himself. “I got impressed when Paddy fell 15 times. He needs to take a break for five, six years after that fight. He got dropped like 15 times. So bad for his brain,” the Armenian said.

But seeing the hatred he has for ‘The Baddy.’ Tsarukyan’s words swiftly shifted from concern to open disdain. ‘Ahalkalakets’ argued that Pimblett’s drive was the problem, not the solution, and that the harm he sustained was reckless rather than admirable. “He was stupid. Now he’s gonna be crazy. Even crazier after this fight,” Tsarukyan added.

Not just that, Arman Tsarukyan openly asked the UFC to take Pimblett off the roster entirely. “I would like to see UFC cutting this guy. Worst UFC fighter,” he stated, before naming Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Dustin Poirier as examples of what a true elite fighter is like. Paddy Pimblett, in his opinion, did not belong in the same conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the strong tone, ‘Ahalkalakets’ claimed it was not personal animosity. He saw it as a sporting mismatch that had been intentionally pushed. “If you give me Paddy, I would play with him. During the fight I would decide—knock him out or choke him out,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But seeing that Paddy Pimblett recently headlined a record-breaking UFC 324 card, going five rounds with one of the sport’s most fearsome strikers, the UFC will not cut him anytime soon. As for Arman Tsarukyan, he is still looking for an opportunity to fight for the title. In fact, he even publicly apologized to Dana White in order to get that bout.

Tsarukyan requests Dana White for a shot at the title

That frustration, which erupted after UFC 324, explains why Arman Tsarukyan’s tone has changed. The brutal shots, frustration, and even the Paddy Pimblett comments all stem from the same source: being sidelined while others leapfrog him. Watching Justin Gaethje and Pimblett headline, knowing he was ranked higher and more available, pushed him to admit that dominance is no longer enough to move the needle.

ADVERTISEMENT

So he did something unexpected. He softened. On Daniel Cormier‘s YouTube channel, Tsarukyan abandoned the bravado in favor of accountability. In a half-joking tone but clearly serious mood, he said, “Dana and Hunter, forgive me. Give me the title fight. I’ll be a good boy,” he said. He openly admitted that the headbutt to Dan Hooker, withdrawal against Islam Makhachev, and surrounding chaos had finally caught up to him.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was intentional. Dana White has stated clearly that the question is not talent but rather trust. Until Arman Tsarukyan proves he can keep his intensity under control, the title picture will move forward—even if it means leaving one of the division’s most dangerous fighters waiting.