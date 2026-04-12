“So Weird”: White House Octagon Render Sparks Fan Backlash During UFC 327

The UFC wanted to build hype. Instead, it sparked confusion. During the broadcast of UFC 327 in Miami, the organization unveiled a new promo video for its historic White House event—and while the fights themselves piqued fans’ interest, it was the Octagon setup that quickly became a talking point.

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At first glance, the render looked impressive. The Octagon sat in the center of the White House lawn, encircled by seating on all sides and framed by big Americana arches. But as more fans looked at it, more doubts began to come in.

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The scale felt off, and the structure looked oversized. For many, it simply didn’t feel like something that would actually work in a real-world setting without it being too bizarre to look at.

That’s when the reactions started pouring in. One fan simply called out the odd design choice, wondering how the fighters would truly feel fighting under the dome-like structure: “Gonna be so weird for the fighters lol.”

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Another chimed in with some real curiosity: “Are they calling it the Iron Dome?” A semi-impressed fan praised the design; however, the same cannot be said about the seating arrangements. “It’s gonna be filled with some rich bozos and military people who don’t know s— about combat sports; might be a cool view, though,” he wrote.

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Considering that fans would be forced to watch from the park near the south lawn, a fan wondered what the itinerary looks like, “I’m assuming the 80k free tickets they said they were going to give out is gonna be at a watch party or something.” Well, that itinerary was revealed tonight during the UFC 327 broadcast.

And just as the controversy about the design heated up, another concern arose: the way the promo video was created. Because for many fans, it wasn’t simply the idea that seemed odd. It was the execution. The promo, revealed tonight at UFC 327, was clearly AI-generated, which upset a significant portion of the audience.

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With one of the biggest events in the company’s history on the line, fans expected something more polished and authentic. Instead, many criticized it as “cheap” and wondered why a billion-dollar promotion would cut corners on something so important.

As one fan called out, “Why do a billion-dollar company use cheap a– AI to make its video?” More chimed in by taking digs at the UFC for trying to save money where not necessary. This fan wrote, “You can afford the cost of the White House card; certainly you can spare a few thousand bucks for a proper promotional video.”

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Another added, “A billion-dollar company using AI to promote the biggest card in franchise history.” For one fan, this wasn’t something out of the ordinary: “I could smell the AI slop from a mile away. I’m not watching this garbage.”

That frustration isn’t new. Over the last few months, the UFC has relied significantly on AI-driven content for promotional materials. Dana White, however, wasn’t interested in entertaining that criticism.

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Dana White goes off on complaints over AI use

That reaction from fans after watching the AI content during the UFC 327 broadcast isn’t happening in isolation. It ties directly into something Dana White had already addressed weeks ago, when similar criticisms arose about the promotion’s increased use of AI. Even then, he made it clear that this wasn’t a debate he wanted to have.

Speaking after UFC Seattle, the head honcho dismissed the criticism entirely.

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“Give me a f—— break,” Dana White said. “AI is coming, and if we’re using AI, who gives a s—? People are upset, and we should use artists? Who gives a s—?

“It has nothing to do with Paramount; Paramount’s not telling us how to run our production; we run the production… They have nothing to do with our production. How about this: shut the f— up and watch the fights.”

That mindset hasn’t changed, and that’s feeding the present pushback even more. Because, while fans continue to question the quality and authenticity of AI-powered promos after UFC 327, Dana White has already drawn the line. For him, the evolution of the product is more important than the method—and if that means embracing AI despite criticism, the UFC will continue to do so.