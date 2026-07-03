“So What?” – Joe Rogan Calls for Controversial UFC Rule Change, Dismisses Fan Backlash

For years, Joe Rogan has disagreed with one rule in the UFC that he finds highly problematic. According to the longtime color commentator, the sport’s rule of restarting a fight on the feet puts the fighter who worked hard to secure a dominant position on the ground at a clear disadvantage. Though the 58-year-old understands that changing the rule could ultimately lead to more “boring” fights, he still believes the adjustment is necessary to maintain the sport’s integrity.

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“With the current rules, I think there should be no stand-ups,” Rogan said at Joe Rogan Experience #2522 with Tony Hinchcliffe. “I think the only time there should be a stand-up is when there’s a foul… Even if it’s boring. I get it’s boring, but the guy can’t get up, and this guy’s holding him down. So, he’s winning. See, I know he’s not doing enough. What does that mean? He’s biding his time. You’ve got to let a guy have a strategy.”

This has been Joe Rogan’s long-held position when it comes to the evolution of MMA. To back up his argument, the commentator-podcaster even cited the classic 1974 boxing showdown between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman during the chat with Hinchcliffe.

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Rogan pointed out that Ali entered the fight with a calculated game plan to wear Foreman down using his iconic rope-a-dope before unleashing his offensive onslaught in the later rounds to secure the victory. Ali used that approach to knock out Foreman in the eighth round. After using that example, Rogan acknowledged that many people might disagree with his take, but he believes those critics largely come from the “casual” fan base who don’t agree with his take.

“A lot of people disagree with me, and I understand their point, especially if you’re a casual,” Rogan added. “It’s like, ‘Get them up. Make them fight. They don’t want to fight. They want to hug. Boo.’ So what? This is the sport. And if that guy who’s on top, who’s biding his time and recovering, then decides, ‘Okay, now’s the time. Let me start dropping some bombs because I’ve recovered.’ Good, he held the position, and he recovered his energy, and now he’s winning. Let them f— fight. Get outta there.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 24.04.2021 17:54:55, 15959686, NPStrans, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 15959686

According to the rules, a referee can separate fighters from a grounded position or a clinch if the official feels the action has stalled, a rule Rogan has completely opposed. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson also voiced his disapproval of the rule after the referee separated Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis during their UFC 319 middleweight championship clash. But that’s not the only rule Rogan has pushed back against.

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The 58-year-old has also opposed the practice of fighters cutting drastic amounts of weight to reach their designated weight class. He has labeled the process “sanctioned cheating” and repeatedly urged the UFC to introduce more weight classes. However, Dana White has remained dismissive of Rogan’s proposal, saying at the UFC London press conference that the divisions would remain “exactly the same.”

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Based on the UFC CEO’s reaction to Rogan’s previous suggestions, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the promotion is also unlikely to entertain changing the longstanding rule of restarting every round on the feet.