Sports Doctor Breaks Down How Close Carlos Ulberg Was to Losing His Leg at UFC 327

Last night, Carlos Ulberg etched his name into UFC history as he claimed the vacant LHW title. But that victory came at a great cost. ‘Black Jag’ secured a first-round knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka, dropping him in the first round. However, Ulberg did so while dealing with a compromised knee, which in fact raised the question of what would have happened if he had not finished Prochazka in the first round. Would he still have won? According to a sports doctor, likely not.

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Brian Sutterer, a sports doctor, shared his insights on X regarding Carlos Ulberg’s injury situation. He suggested the damage could involve a possible ACL tear, something he deduced from a “calf ripping” moment when the New Zealander tried to get back to his feet. Sutterer explained that Ulberg would likely have been unable to continue if the fight went beyond the first round.

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“The shin popped forward and then the calf rippling you saw was it shifting back into place…If this fight goes beyond the 1st round, Ulberg’s knee quickly starts to fill with blood (hemarthrosis), making it likely impossible to continue fighting. He had the rest of that first round to get the job done before the knee failed him, and he did just that”.

Doctor Brian Sutterer remains one of the most trusted voices in the medical field for fight-related injury analysis and medical insight. In the past, he also delivered expert breakdowns of injuries such as Jamahal Hill’s Achilles rupture and Conor McGregor’s famous leg break against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

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In Carlos Ulberg’s case, his knee buckled awkwardly as he tried to evade an attack from Jiří Procházka. The broadcast angles clearly captured his knee bending unnaturally, which led many to suspect a possible ACL tear or serious ligament damage.

In one of his post-fight sitdowns, Ulberg confirmed Sutterer’s theory. The newly minted champion confessed to the UFC analysts’ desk featuring Dustin Poirier that if the round ended and he went back to his corner, the fight would have been stopped on the stool. So, he was aware of the urgency and put more power behind his shots, eventually finding the win.

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However, Carlos Ulberg’s injury, in fact, raised concern not only about the fight itself but also about recovery time. According to several MMA-oriented analysts, including pages like MMA Propagande, the injury appears more serious than initially expected.

Some even suggested ‘Black Jag’ could be sidelined for around a year, with similar injuries typically requiring 9–11 months of recovery. That could, in turn, slow his momentum significantly, especially as he already competed at a relatively active pace of nearly two fights per year.

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Now, as the stakes rise, Dana White and his team may consider setting up an interim title fight in the coming months. Even though Carlos Ulberg came out as the champion at UFC 327, his opponent did not fully accept the loss.

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After the event, Jiri Prochazka, in fact, revealed that he showed “mercy” to Carlos Ulberg by not going more aggressively against him. However, UFC analysts shut down ‘BJP’s mercy narrative with a blunt assessment.

UFC veteran reacts to Jiri Prochazka’s excuse after loss to Carlos Ulberg

“I would not have done the same,” said Carlos Ulberg at the post-fight press conference when asked about Jiri Prochazka’s response to his visible leg injury. After the post-fight interview, the Czech native claimed he felt sorry for Ulberg, which the New Zealander did not take well. Ulberg spoke out strongly against Prochazka and reminded him that he made a “mistake” by showing mercy in the fight.

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More recently, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, too, rejected Prochazka’s claims.

“I didn’t see that Jiri thought that he won, ” said Chael Sonnen,” and then was showing a kindness. I thought that Jiri was doing his job, which was trying to hurt and finish his opponent. His opponent did the same thing back to him and did a little bit better. That’s what I thought I saw. It was a fair contest. Ulberg’s the winner.”

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What’s your take on Chael Sonnen’s view? Do you think Jiri Prochazka’s “mercy” claim held any truth, or did it just serve as an excuse?