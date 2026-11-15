Stephen Thompson Bids Emotional Farewell to the Octagon After Spinning Wheel Kick KO at UFC 334

Ahead of UFC 334, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson revealed that he was eyeing a fairytale ending at Madison Square Garden in the final UFC fight of his career. What unfolded tonight delivered everything Thompson could have asked for in a retirement fight. The 43-year-old closed out his career with one of his signature moves, a spinning wheel kick knockout against Charles Radtke, and topped it off with a very emotional speech as he bid farewell to the Octagon.

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“Tonight, I couldn’t have asked to go out with something better than a spinning hook kick to the dome! Let’s go,” Thompson told Joe Rogan. “I don’t care if your hands are up… if you hit someone with a good old-fashioned spinning hook kick, you’re going down.

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“I told myself I wasn’t gonna cry, man. Dude… I just wanna say I love you. And the UFC, everybody that helped me to get here… my dad, my mom, my brother, and my managers… everybody back home… coach Brad, Zack, Westin Wilson, Carlos Machado, all my sparring partners. But most of all, we wouldn’t have this sport if it wasn’t for my fans, you all.

“I know I have said this before. But if I never meet you, dance with you, train with you, laugh with you, or cry with you. I love you. And most importantly, our lord and Savior loves you, too. Do your best to follow him.”

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This is a developing story…