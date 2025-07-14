Stephen Thompson Reaches Out to Chuck Norris After UFC Nashville Injury Heartbreak

UFC welterweight veteran Stephen Thompson is now navigating one of the most challenging phases of his MMA career. At 42, ‘Wonderboy’ has struggled to find consistent success, recording just one win in his last six Octagon appearances. His latest showing came at UFC Nashville this past weekend, where he took on rising welterweight Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson gave it everything he had, leaving no doubt about his effort across three competitive rounds. However, he ultimately lost via split decision in a result that left many fans—and fighters—stunned.

What stung most wasn’t just the defeat, but the judges’ scorecards, which fans quickly branded a “robbery.” Many believed Stephen Thompson’s clean, technical striking and octagon control deserved the nod. UFC peers echoed the frustration, including Vince Morales, who slammed the decision as “trash” on social media. Still, as they say, it is what it is. Now with the dust settled, the Simpsonville native has broken his silence, not to talk about the controversial loss, but to reveal a shin injury he sustained during the bout.

Stephen Thompson receives support from Chuck Norris after ‘robbery’ in Nashville

In the second round of their co-main event, Stephen Thompson delivered a crafty leg kick to Gabriel Bonfim, but the move backfired. The strike split Wonderboy’s shin wide open, leaving a bloody gash that proved to be a significant setback for the rest of the fight, including the final round. Once the event wrapped up, ‘Wonderboy’ took to social media with a heartfelt message, thanking fans for the overwhelming “support” and “love” he received online. He also thanked the UFC doctors for their help with his leg. “Shout to the @ufc Docs for stitching me up! Shin is split to the bone so time to focus on healing up! 🫶” he wrote.

His words didn’t just resonate with followers—they reached far beyond, catching the attention of none other than action legend and Expendables 2 star Chuck Norris. Norris, 85, offered his support in the comments under Stephen’s Instagram video, writing, “What a performance, Stephen! You’re not just a warrior but a true inspiration inside and outside the Octagon. Wishing you a speedy recovery, my friend.”

That message from a martial arts icon clearly touched Stephen Thompson, who warmly responded: “I love you…that means soo much my friend!! Trying rep the martial arts like you, brotha!”

Chuck Norris’s deep martial arts roots and iconic roles in classics like The Way of the Dragon, The Octagon, and Walker, Texas Ranger have long linked him to the MMA world. His support wasn’t just nostalgic—it was meaningful, especially coming at a time when Wonderboy needed a lift. And the support didn’t stop there. Fellow fighters worldwide quickly sent Thompson’s video many messages of support during this difficult time. Let’s take a look at some of the love pouring in.

Bryce Mitchell, Miesha Tate show love to ‘Wonderboy’ after Nashville controversy

“I’ve got two fights left,” confirmed Stephen Thompson this past weekend, making it clear that even at 42, he’s still competing in the UFC—not in what he referred to as the “child’s play” divisions, where rising stars like Islam Makhachev and Shavkat Rakhmonov currently shine. With only two bouts remaining on his contract, the next stretch could ultimately determine the future of Wonderboy’s career.

The UFC veteran also appeared to hint at retirement, especially with his recent shin injury likely to sideline him for a while. But despite the setback—and the controversial loss at UFC Nashville—support has been flooding in from all corners of the MMA world. Many fans and fighters criticized the judges’ decision and are now standing firmly behind Stephen Thompson.

In his latest Instagram video, rising UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell shared a heartfelt comment, writing: “I love u and Pops. tell him i said hi bless u Stephen, in Jesus name.” The two have long shared a bond rooted in mutual respect and Christian faith. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis also weighed in, applauding ‘Wonderboy ’s grit despite the loss, and calling it an “amazing performance.”

Veteran bantamweight and former champion Miesha Tate offered words of encouragement too, commenting, “Amazing fight! Heal up fast! Throw some red light on it.” While Stephen Thompson’s future in the Octagon hangs in the balance, Wonderboy has made it clear that a few more setbacks could push him toward a new path, potentially joining the UFC analyst desk.