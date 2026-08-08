“Still Looks Like a Warehouse”: Fans Roast New Meta APEX Upgrades Ahead of UFC Vegas 120

The UFC is clearly hoping fans notice the changes at the newly upgraded Meta APEX, but judging by the early reactions online, it seems like not everyone is impressed.

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Ahead of UFC Vegas 120 on Saturday, UFC on Paramount unveiled the latest upgrades to the promotion’s Las Vegas home, including a brand-new VIP area and additional spectator stands that have increased the venue’s capacity.

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“The newly improved @metaapex is AWESOME,” UFC on Paramount wrote on X. “The atmosphere in this building is going to reach a whole new level tomorrow night at #UFCVegas120 🤩🍿.”

The upgrade has seen the arena expand its seating to accommodate up to 1,000 spectators, with new stands and a new VIP section allowing fans to attend events that were previously held without a live audience. Earlier the venue could accommodate only up to 500 spectators. The upgrade also makes the Apex look more eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing.

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The changes, as shown in the clip, are part of the UFC’s partnership with Meta, which saw the promotion’s long-standing Las Vegas venue rebranded as the Meta APEX for the next five years. Meta branding has been integrated throughout the venue, and both companies promise interactive experiences and new technology for fans and athletes.

The APEX first opened in 2019 and quickly became one of the UFC’s most important venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. With other stadiums unavailable, the organization was able to continue hosting events at the Las Vegas facility, which has since become a regular home for UFC Fight Night cards as well as several Zuffa Boxing events.

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However, with UFC Vegas 120 all set for Saturday, some fans are skeptical that the upgrades have transformed the APEX into the kind of venue the UFC is making it out to be.

Fans aren’t impressed with the Meta APEX upgrades

The initial wave of reactions focused less on the sleek new VIP section and more on the fact that, to some viewers, the structure still appears to be exactly what it has always been: a warehouse.

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“Still looks like a warehouse with 1000 seats,” one fan wrote. Another wasn’t impressed by the seating changes at all. “This is better than before?”

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One viewer simply responded, “Little s—.” The cage itself also became a talking point, with one fan joking, “They should have built a bigger cage.” And to be fair, such criticism comes with some real truth.

After all, despite the upgrades, UFC events at the APEX continue to take place in the smaller 25-foot Octagon, rather than the standard 30-foot cage used for major pay-per-view events.

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However, plenty of fans argued that the biggest problem isn’t the building anyway. It’s what’s happening inside the cage.

“If only the fights were fun,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “A better venue doesn’t guarantee a better atmosphere.”

“The card itself needs to deliver,” another fan commented. One particularly blunt reaction read, “Boooooooo. Acting as if nobody wants great-value fights.”

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And this is where the timing of the Meta APEX reveal gets intriguing. The UFC Vegas 120 card doesn’t feature a title fight or a bout that guarantees the winner a direct shot at championship gold. Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salakilld is the closest thing to it.

While fights like Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo and Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara offer lots of potential action but come with no major stakes.

It is also worth noting that even with the new stands, a 1,000-person TV studio is unlikely to have the same atmosphere as a filled T-Mobile Arena or Madison Square Garden. So, even though UFC may have expanded and improved the Meta APEX, for now, it simply failed to impress fight fans.