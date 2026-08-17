“Stop Finding Girls in Miami”: Fans React to Ilia Topuria’s Photos With Team USA Taekwondo Athlete

Ilia Topuria just can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, and the latest buzz around him has nothing to do with the UFC. Instead, ‘El Matador’ popped up in a Miami social media post alongside Team USA taekwondo athlete Megan Hana Lee, and, naturally, MMA fans immediately started asking questions.

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Lee, a five-time member of the Team USA Taekwondo squad, was in Miami to celebrate her friend Miyu Schrepfer‘s birthday and shared a number of photos from the trip on her Instagram. Buried amid them? A photo showing her chilling with Ilia Topuria in what appeared to be a bar.

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Now, before anyone begins writing the romance storylines, there is no indication that the two are dating. However, Ilia Topuria simply showing up in Miami was enough to get fans buzzing, especially given his pretty eventful history with the city.

During a conversation with the Nelk Boys last year, Ilia Topuria revealed that he met his former wife and entrepreneur Giorgina Uzcategui Badell in Miami.

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“Actually, I met my wife in Miami,” the Spanish-Georgian said.

Kyle Forgeard and the rest of the Nelk Boys were taken aback by the revelation; Forgeard told ‘El Matador’ that he had previously heard that finding a wife in Miami was nearly impossible. However, Ilia Topuria answered by stating that people can find a partner anywhere in the world.

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The subject shifted slightly as the group discussed Miami’s reputation as a party destination. And, while Ilia Topuria appeared to disagree with the notion that the city was mostly about nightlife and superficial relationships, Forgeard stated that this was simply a common perception of Miami. But this wasn’t enough to convince ‘El Matador.’

“Because you go to the party and this is the only place you see,” Ilia Topuria pushed back. “But you don’t know there’s another part of Miami, of people that just work.”

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But fast forward to now, the former champion’s relationship status has changed dramatically. Ilia Topuria and Badell split in August 2025, and their divorce settlement was finalized in February 2026. He later returned to the Octagon for UFC Freedom 250, where he suffered his first professional loss against Justin Gaethje and lost his lightweight throne.

Since then, Topuria has appeared to be enjoying life outside of the Octagon. Just a few weeks ago, he was caught on camera in Ibiza partying with soccer star Ferran Torres. The two linked up in late July 2026, shortly after Torres scored the match-winning goal against Argentina to help Spain win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Now, Ilia Topuria has once again been spotted in Miami, this time appearing in photos with Lee, and fans were quick to make jokes about his previous relationship with the city.

Fans React to Ilia Topuria’s Miami Appearance

As expected, the Miami connection immediately caught the attention of Ilia Topuria’s fans, with several jokingly warning the former champion not to repeat history.

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“Ilia, please stop finding girls in Miami 🙏,” one fan commented. Another fan joked, “Tagging Ilia on a Miami trip is crazy brutal work💀😂.”

Others couldn’t believe Topuria was back in Miami, with one writing, “Have we learned nothing, Miami, bro?”

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“Lmao noooo @iliatopuria, why are you coming back to Miami 😭😭?” another fan added. One supporter simply reacted, “Oh my king! Not again😭.”

Another joked about ‘El Matador’ potentially finding love in the same city again, writing, “Ilia is trying to get a wife in Miami again.”

The post also got plenty of reactions from fans who seemingly couldn’t understand why the Instagram algorithm had suddenly pushed the photos onto their feeds.

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“Why is there a random girl on my for you page?” one fan wrote, before adding, “2 slides later, ‘AHHHH, that’s why.'”

“I know my algorithm, and I’m like, ‘There’s a reason this s— here,'” another fan said. “Was wondering why this popped on my feed, then I saw him,” a third viewer wrote.

Another added, “Yo… There’s a reason why this post is appearing to me; I see, I see…” One fan perhaps summed up the surprise best, writing, “Ilia popped up like a jumpscare 😭.”

For now, the photo only shows Ilia Topuria and Megan Hana Lee sharing the same social setting, but it seems like the Miami connection was more than enough to send the fans of the former lightweight champion into speculation mode.