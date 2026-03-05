Story Behind Donte Johnson’s Tattoos: What Does His Chest, Arms, and Other Inks Mean?

Donte Johnson has wasted little time getting attention in the MMA world. The undefeated prospect, nicknamed ‘Lock Jaw’, steps into the Octagon at UFC 326 against Cody Brundage with a spotless 7-0 record and a 100% finish rate. Even more eye-catching? Six of those wins came in the first round, and he fought six times in 2025 alone, including three bouts within 96 days.

That kind of activity tells you something about Johnson’s mindset. He doesn’t wait around. He moves forward. And much like his aggressive style inside the cage, his tattoos reflect what drives him outside it: faith, calm under pressure, and loyalty to the people closest to him. While Johnson hasn’t publicly broken down every piece of ink, the messages visible across his body paint a fairly clear picture.

What is the meaning of Donte Johnson’s chest tattoo?

Front and center on Donte Johnson’s chest sits a Bible verse: Psalm 62:6. The line reads: “Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.”

Even without commentary from Johnson himself, the meaning is fairly direct. The verse speaks about stability and faith, the idea that belief provides a foundation strong enough to withstand chaos.

“The devil and his evil forces,” Johnson told UFC.com when asked about his toughest fight so far. “Because it’s by design.”

That also shows you why he wears his faith on his chest. Just below the scripture sits another word inked across his stomach: “PEACE.”

Placed beneath a verse about stability, the message almost reads like a continuation. Faith above. Peace below. The order seems intentional. For someone competing in one of the most chaotic sports on the planet, the idea of inner calm might be the most powerful symbol of all.

Are there any other tattoos on Donte Johnson’s body

Yes, and the themes remain consistent. On one bicep, Donte Johnson has the word “Faith.” On the other one, “Family.”

It’s simple, but simplicity often says the most. Faith appears repeatedly across his tattoos, from the Psalm on his chest to the single-word reminder on his arm. Family, meanwhile, reflects a different pillar of his life. In interviews and Q&A sessions, Johnson often talks about enjoying time with loved ones when he isn’t training.

Johnson also has two tattoos on his forearms. However, their exact meanings and designs remain unclear. As Donte Johnson prepares to face Cody Brundage at UFC 326, those words will walk into the cage with him. The finishes may grab headlines, but the ink on his skin reveals the foundation behind them.