Story & Meaning Behind UFC’s Joshua Van’s Tattoos

22-year-old Joshua Van is one of the brightest talents in the UFC’s flyweight division at the moment. Since making his debut in 2023, the Myanmar-born Houston-resident fighter has featured in four fights and won three of them. However, more than his fighting skills, he has drawn considerable attention from the fans because of his tattoo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Van is definitely not the first UFC fighter to own a tattoo, but his one holds a striking similarity with another UFC star, Michael Chandler. So, what’s the story behind him getting inked? Let us find out the story behind the 22-year-old’s eye-catching tattoo and whether it is inspired by ‘Iron.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua Van’s chest tattoo: Inspired by Michael Chandler?

MMA fighters express themselves in several ways, and getting inked is one of them. From newcomers to veterans, a variety of fighters have tattoos, which have caught the attention of fans. One such is Michael Chandler, who has a tattoo on his left pectoral muscle that reads, ‘Blessed.’ Chandler, during one of his interviews with Bleacher Report in 2012, explained why he had the tattoo. According to the 39-year-old, he explained that he channeled positivity with the blessings he has received in his life and, therefore, got himself inked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denuna Law Firm, Chris Denuna (@drinkdrivedenuna) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He said, “I actually have a tattoo on the left side of my chest that says ‘Blessed.’ It represents how blessed I’ve been in my life and how thankful I am for all that I have.” Now, if we compare his tattoo with Joshua Van, the 22-year-old also has ‘Blessed’ written on his chest, but there are a few differences. He not only has ‘Blessed’ written on his chest but his tattoo is accompanied by angel wings and some flower designs as well. Whether Van got himself inked after watching Chandler fight is still a question, but it seems that the 22-year-old is definitely ‘Blessed’ with the kind of life he is leading now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattoos can become a part of the fighter’s life, and many UFC fighters often keep adding to their collection of inks. Who can forget Cody Garbrandt, who literally transformed his body into a canvas? But it seems the 22-year-old is more focused on his fighting rather than getting himself inked consistently. So, is his chest tattoo the only one on his body? Let us find out.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Other tattoos on Joshua Van’s body

Along with his chest tattoo, the 22-year-old has got himself a clock tattoo on his shoulder. There’s one more on his forearm as well, but its details are not known yet. Let us now shift our focus from his tattoos to his upcoming fight at UFC 306. The young fighter will be taking on Edgar Chairez in a highly exciting flyweight clash in the Las Vegas Sphere.

Van will be looking to get back to winning ways since he lost his last fight at UFC Fight Night. Coming from a very humble background, Van has always dreamt of winning a belt in the UFC. The 22-year-old carries the Mexican fighting spirit with him, and during one of his interviews, he said, “I always stay ready just in case anything like this happens. I was born to fight. I’m a fighter.” He will now have to be at his supreme best when he takes on Chairez next.

Do you think he can win at UFC 306 next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.