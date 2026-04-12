Strawweight Fighter Who Beat Thyroid Cancer Eyes Mackenzie Dern Title Shot After UFC 327 Win

Tatiana Suarez did more than just win at UFC 327; she reminded everyone why her name has been in the title picture for years. In a division plagued by ambiguity surrounding Zhang Weili, the strawweight contender went in and made her case loud and clear, pushing for a shot at champion Mackenzie Dern following her latest finish.

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Speaking after the win, Suarez didn’t shy away from addressing the situation at the top of the division. With Mackenzie Dern already labeling her as a potential title challenger and Zhang Weili’s future at 115 uncertain, the path forward looks open—but not guaranteed.

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“I guess it just depends on Weili,” Tatiana Suarez said. “I heard that she was going back down to 115, but, you know, I will gladly go fight Mackenzie for that belt.”

It is a simple answer, yet it accurately reflects the division’s current situation. Tatiana Suarez isn’t demanding anything; she’s placing herself as the most natural next step, regardless of how things play out with Weili.

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Her performance versus Loopy Godinez tonight at UFC 327 only strengthened this case. Suarez was initially on the back foot after being rocked by a sharp flurry in the first minute. However, what followed was a total shift. She leaned into her wrestling, controlled the exchanges, and eventually landed a rear-naked choke in Round 2, handing Godinez her first career stoppage loss.

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It was a performance built on composure after chaos, something that hasn’t always been there. Because when the 35-year-old recalls her only loss, she refers to the mental setbacks more than the physical ones.

“So obviously I want to get the belt regardless of who it is, but I do want to fight Weili again,” she added. “I do think that it would be a different outcome. By the way it looked, people don’t think that, but I believe it 100%.

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“I just kind of went into panic mode, and I wasn’t using my skills and my brain. And that’s very important when you’re out there. You can be the best fighter, but if you’re not mentally checked in, you can look like you’re not the best fighter. So I look forward to making those adjustments and becoming a world champion.”

This admission stands out. In a sport where fighters often blame illnesses or circumstances, the 35-year-old highlighted the importance of remaining mentally present. For her, it’s the difference between looking like the world’s best fighter and not. It’s also a lesson shaped by everything she’s been through outside the cage as well.

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Tatiana Suarez was forced to abandon her Olympic wrestling dream years before her UFC debut due to thyroid cancer. Surgery, therapy, and rehabilitation followed, effectively resetting her career before it really began. Add repeated knee and neck surgeries, and her path to contention starts to look less like a climb and more like a series of rebuilds.

The 35-year-old is now on the verge of another title opportunity after her win at UFC 327, and she is leaning on the experience, setbacks, and changes that have defined her entire career, rather than just her talent. Whether it’s Mackenzie Dern next or a rematch with Zhang Weili, Suarez has made her stance clear. The goal isn’t just to fight for the belt. The goal is to finally win it.

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Tatiana Suarez drops honest verdict on Zhang Weili’s title status

That mindset naturally carries into how Tatiana Suarez views the division itself, especially with Zhang Weili’s shadow still looming overhead. While the belt has moved to Mackenzie Dern, Suarez didn’t rule out the possibility that the former champion retains a different kind of status—one that goes beyond technicalities and into perception.

When asked if she considers Zhang Weili the real champion since she vacated the belt to move up to flyweight and never lost it, the 35-year-old let her true thoughts be known.

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“Yeah, I mean, I think, yeah,” Suarez answered. “I think she’s the champion, but she did give it up.

“But I think, isn’t that what they’re considered? Is she just no longer, because they don’t do the interims anymore, so no. But I mean, yeah, I think because she didn’t actually lose her belt, she is a champion, but, you know, that’s all technical stuff.”

On paper, the division has moved forward. But in the hearts of fighters and fans alike, Weili hasn’t actually been dethroned; she’s simply walked away. That uncertainty only adds another layer to what comes next. The Chinese fighter is at a crossroads after losing her flyweight title fight to Valentina Shevchenko.

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A return to 115 would immediately change the title picture, with Mackenzie Dern already willing to welcome her back and challengers such as Tatiana Suarez waiting in line after UFC 327. And that’s where Suarez’s calm confidence stands out—because whether it’s the “technical” champion or the official one, her approach doesn’t change.