Strikeforce Veteran Found Guilty of Murder After Taking Revenge for Son’s Death

A tragedy just ended in more tragedy in court. Lumumba Sayers Sr., a 6-5 MMA veteran, has been found guilty of murdering a man he believed was involved in his son’s death years ago. Everything began back in 2023, when Tyrell Braxton was involved in a quadruple murder case at 28th and Welton Streets in Denver. He was convicted in connection with the shooting and sentenced in 2025 to over 16 years in prison.

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Among the people who died, Lumumba Sayers Jr. was shot and killed while attempting to protect his sister, Hawaii Sayers. There were others, including Audell Thomas, the wife of Malcolm Watson, who was shot but survived her injuries. Nearly one year later, Sayers Sr., who was running his son’s anti-violence foundation since Sayers Jr.’s death, shot and killed Malcolm Watson, who was celebrating his five-year-old son’s birthday.

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It took a couple of years, but on Monday, he was convicted of second-degree murder for gunning down 28-year-old Watson at the Paradise Island Water Park in Commerce City, just outside of Denver. He was previously charged with first-degree murder, which would have led to a mandatory life sentence. But the jury had acquitted him and found him guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempted tampering with evidence. His sentencing is set for July 24 later this year.

Sayers Sr. reportedly shot Watson multiple times, including once in the head, in front of the party guests. Prosecutors involved in the case argued that Sayers Sr.’s motive was revenge because he believed that Watson was involved in his son’s death. Although Watson was friends with Braxton, the man who killed Sayers Sr.’s son, Watson didn’t have any direct involvement in the shooting.

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Long before his son died, Lumumba Sayers Sr. had a fighting career.

Sayers Sr. made a comeback to MMA

The 47-year-old started his MMA career back in June 2007 and quickly won the first four fights of his career in that same year. However, the final fight of that year didn’t go his way, as he suffered his first career loss to Armando Montoya.

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They had a rematch the next year, but the outcome didn’t change. Sayers Sr. moved on, bouncing back with two back-to-back wins, but again, adversity followed him as he suffered the third loss of his career against Drew Dober in October 2008 under the Strikeforce banner.

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He collected three more wins after that, but yet another loss followed against Preston Snook in May 2008. The flurry of wins and losses continued until August 2014, when he lost his last fight against Canaan Grigsby. He didn’t fight for the next 10 years.

But a year after his son’s death, he made a comeback to face Jeremy Morrison on the BKFC Prospect Series. Surprisingly, even at such an advanced age, he won via first-round knockout. He sparked Morrison out within 12 seconds of the bout.

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Throughout his career, Lumumba Sayers Sr. fought across several promotions. But he may never have thought one fateful day would change everything and lead him to murder someone.