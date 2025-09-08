“Stuck” Shavkat Rakhmonov Hit With Dire Consequences of Staying Off Dana White’s Radar

The UFC middleweight division may be stealing headlines, but the welterweight ranks are simmering with stories of what could have been. This November, Islam Makhachev will make his welterweight debut against reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena in one of the year’s most anticipated bouts. Meanwhile, one of the division’s brightest stars—undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov—has stayed conspicuously absent.

Rakhmonov, 19-0-0, once raced toward a title shot. He last fought in December at UFC 310 against Ian Garry, a matchup that replaced an originally scheduled championship fight against Belal Muhammad. Garry stepped in on short notice and pushed ‘Nomad’ to his toughest challenge yet, forcing him to a decision victory—the first time anyone went the distance without being submitted. As a result, the fight took its toll. A serious knee injury wiped out his planned summer return.

UFC insider flags risks of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s prolonged absence from competition

Reflecting on his setback, Shavkat Rakhmonov in February said after withdrawing from the title bout, “Big thanks to the UFC… I’ll be facing the winner later this year!” Despite this, as of today, September 8, Dana White & UFC has yet to confirm an official comeback date, even though the year-end fight cards are already public, leaving fans eager for clarity. Amid the speculation, former UFC veteran Josh Thomson offered his perspective on Bad Takes, warning that inactivity could eventually catch up with ‘Nomad’.

Thomson singled out a group of undefeated rising stars—including Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria, and Michael Morales—and called it the “core group.”

Regarding Shavkat Rakhmonov, he said: “In that core group, Shavkat is probably lower on the totem pole—or at least lower in terms of confidence—when it comes to who stays undefeated, because we haven’t seen him face one of the top-five fighters in the world yet. You could argue that Ian Garry is right there on the cusp… Still, inactivity will eventually catch up to Shavkat.

“So I agree with you—I do think he probably loses one of his next two fights, simply because he’s stuck fighting some of the best in the world.”

Meanwhile, focusing on his family, Shavkat Rakhmonov has delayed his return to the Octagon. In late July, tragedy struck when his wife, driving with their son, was involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of two female passengers, who were friends of his wife. The devastating incident forced ‘Nomad’ to step away from competition even longer, leaving fans and analysts alike questioning if—or when—he will make his comeback before the year ends.

Coach speaks out on Rakhmonov’s UFC return to action following car accident

A devastating personal blow could be one of the reasons that put UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov’s career on hold, leaving fans and the MMA world on edge. Already sidelined by injury, ‘Nomad’ faced tragedy on the morning of July 27 when his family was caught in a horrific car accident. His wife, Gulayim Rakhmonova, was driving with their toddler son—born in 2022—and two female friends when the SUV lost control and overturned.

The crash occurred on the Almaty–Yekaterinburg highway in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, near the village of Aksuek. Emergency responders rushed both Mrs. Rakhmonova and the young boy to the hospital, but tragically, the two other passengers—close friends of the family—died at the scene. The image of the wrecked vehicle spread quickly across social media, amplifying the shock and heartbreak surrounding the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s coach labeled the situation as “very difficult“, Eduard Bazrov, offered a rare glimpse into the fighter’s mental and professional state following the tragedy. “About the situation with Shavkat, I can’t say anything for sure. The only thing is, Shavkat is training and working out. Of course, the situation is very difficult. And it’s also hard to get yourself mentally prepared for work,” Bazrov told Legalbet.kz.

With year-end UFC cards looming and no official return date set, Shavkat Rakhmonov’s comeback to the Octagon remains uncertain. Complicating matters further, reports suggest that under Kazakh law, his wife could face jail time, as she was driving during the tragic accident that claimed the lives of the passengers.