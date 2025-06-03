Stumped by UFC Champ’s Insane Cardio, Gable Steveson Makes a Confession on Merab Dvalishvili

As UFC 316 draws near, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is leaving no stone unturned. In a major development, Jon Jones’s renowned wrestling coach has joined ‘The Machine’s corner to help sharpen his already formidable grappling game ahead of his second title defense—a blockbuster rematch against former champion Sean O’Malley. For the Georgian, this fight is more than just a title defense—it’s a chance to go 2-0 against ‘Suga’ and cement his dominance in the division.

Undoubtedly, beating a fighter still widely regarded as “untouchable” in MMA would send a strong message to the rest of the bantamweight landscape. On the flip side, Sean O’Malley—arguably the UFC’s most dynamic striker—is making his return after a long layoff. Since losing his belt to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 and undergoing surgery, the American has been in recovery mode. Now, healthy and laser-focused, he steps back into the Octagon this weekend determined to even the score.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili, fresh off a dominant win over Umar Nurmagomedov—powered by his relentless wrestling and bottomless gas tank—isn’t taking any risks. To elevate his training further, he recently brought in Olympic gold medalist and former NCAA star Gable Steveson, who is also preparing for his own MMA debut. Despite being 10 years younger, the Georgian native’s pace and cardio awed Steveson. Speaking in the UFC 316 Countdown video, he openly praised the champion’s intensity and staying power,

“You know, he’s out there, he’s lucid, he’s aware of everything. But Merab is just different—you know? You can tell when guys are different and when they can prevail in this sport. Merab’s got that touch, and hopefully he can do it again next Saturday. Look at him—he’s not even tired. He did all this punching and kicking, and he’s fine. He’s fine.”

Indeed, Gable Steveson’s words rang true just months later at UFC 311 inside the Intuit Dome. In that intense showdown, Merab Dvalishvili took a cautious approach in the opening rounds, as Umar Nurmagomedov dictated the pace early with his athleticism and sharp technique. However, once ‘Young Eagle’ began to tire, ‘The Machine’ shifted into another gear. With relentless pressure and a barrage of takedowns, he completely took over in the championship rounds, ultimately dominating the fifth round and sealing a dramatic comeback victory.

As a result, Dvalishvili didn’t just pull off a gutsy win—he etched his name into the history books by surpassing Georges St-Pierre’s all-time takedown record, hitting an incredible 92 in the UFC. Even Joe Rogan, awestruck, called the Georgian machine simply “superhuman.”

UFC veteran dismisses cardio as Merab Dvalishvili’s greatest asset. So what is it, really?

While many attribute Merab Dvalishvili’s success to his relentless “gas tank,” a UFC veteran turned analyst offers a different perspective. Think about how Sean O’Malley has dominated his recent fights—not just through skill but with an unshakable calm. Whether it’s smiling while controlling his opponent in the pinning, casually chatting with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sitting by the Octagon, or even blowing a kiss during a fight, ‘Suga’s composure is unmistakable.

A similar moment occurred earlier this year at UFC 311, when Merab Dvalishvili, while holding Umar Nurmagomedov down, mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov. This moment highlights just how much ‘The Machine’ enjoys his battles, even when trailing after the first two rounds. Dian Thomas, speaking with MMA Today, shared his honest assessment of Merab Dvalishvili’s victory over Umar Nurmagomedov,

“I attribute a lot of Merab’s success to his—which is a skill in itself, it’s an underappreciated skill in itself—and that is his ability to stay comfortable at all times. Nothing makes him uncomfortable, like missing a shot? ‘I don’t care.’ Losing two rounds in the beginning? ‘I don’t care.'” “Like, nothing makes him panic and he still keeps the same pace. Nothing breaks him. That is a remarkable skill, and I think that’s his biggest strength, it’s not his cardio.”

