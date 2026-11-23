Manon Fiorot’s drug-test saga just got a whole lot messier, and now her own nutritionist is taking the fall. The 36-year-old was handed a suspension after testing positive for ostarine, putting a major roadblock in front of the French flyweight at a crucial point in her career. But there may be a twist. The coach responsible for her nutrition, strength, conditioning, and weight cutting has stepped forward and admitted that the contaminated supplements came from him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vincent Dutilly didn’t just accept responsibility. He pointed the finger at the supplement company behind the products and revealed that legal action is already underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Laboratory tests showed that this was indeed unintentional contamination caused by the supplements I provided to Manon,” he wrote in French in a statement on Instagram. “I take full and sole responsibility for the consequences of this mistake.

“Manon and Aldric bear no responsibility for this suspension and cannot be held accountable for it. Legal proceedings have also been initiated against the supplement brand to have its failings officially recognized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuma October 13, 2021: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 13: Manon Fiorot interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 40: Ladd v Dumont Media Day at UFC Apex on October 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. – ZUMAp175 20211013_zsa_p175_032 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Manon Fiorot was suspended until January after failing a drug test linked to her September 12 fight against Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC. Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), which oversees the UFC’s anti-doping program, announced the suspension on Thursday after completing its investigation into the positive test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The substance detected in the 36-year-old’s sample was ostarine, an anabolic agent prohibited under the UFC’s anti-doping rules. However, CSAD found no evidence that the Frenchwoman had intentionally used the substance, allowing her to avoid the significantly longer suspension typically associated with an intentional doping violation.

The investigation ultimately traced the positive test to several new supplements provided to Fiorot by Dutilly during fight week. Lab testing found trace amounts of ostarine in the supplements and investigators concluded contamination was the cause of the failed test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manon Fiorot stopped taking the supplements immediately after fight week and fully cooperated with the investigation. She also submitted another sample on October 19, the same day she was notified that her original test had returned positive. That sample was negative, indicating again that the exposure was isolated and unintentional.

CSAD explained that its investigation found no evidence of intentional doping and determined that the amount of ostarine was too small to provide ‘The Beast’ with a meaningful performance advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Manon Fiorot’s sample was collected in September, her three-month suspension officially began on October 19, when she was notified of the positive result. CSAD only revealed the case publicly this week after completing its investigation.

‘The Beast’ is also not the only UFC fighter facing a drug-testing issue this week. Igor Cavalcanti, who appeared to have finally secured his long-awaited UFC opportunity after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, was temporarily suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Fiorot, however, the timing could hardly be worse. The suspension comes at a crucial stage of her career, adding another setback as she attempts to work her way back toward the UFC women’s flyweight title picture.

Manon Fiorot faces a tough uphill climb after recent results and suspension

Manon Fiorot’s fight against Grasso was meant to be her route back into the title picture. The matchup was billed as a title eliminator, with the winner expected to earn the next shot at the UFC women’s flyweight championship. Instead, Grasso walked away with a unanimous decision victory, leaving Fiorot empty-handed once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defeat marked the 36-year-old’s second loss in her last three outings. She had already fallen short in her previous attempt at the flyweight title at UFC 315, losing a unanimous decision to Valentina Shevchenko.

This makes the timing of the suspension particularly damaging. The French fighter is already 36 and will turn 37 next February, while her ban keeps her sidelined until January 19. By the time she is cleared to compete again, she will have spent another valuable stretch outside the Octagon at a stage of her career when every fight matters.

As the No. 4-ranked flyweight, Fiorot will now have to work her way back into title contention rather than simply stepping into another championship opportunity. With a new wave of contenders emerging in the division, her path back to a title shot is becoming increasingly difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is, however, one significant positive. Since CSAD determined that Fiorot’s ostarine exposure was accidental and gave her no meaningful competitive advantage, that means she can return without carrying the same stigma or consequences that would come with an intentional doping violation.

But the setback still comes at a costly time. Manon Fiorot will lose valuable months of her career and return to a division that will continue moving without her.