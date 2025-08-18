Suspended UFC Heavyweight Breaks Silence After Joining Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones in Drug Testing Scandal

Alvin Hines entered the UFC with the ambition of leading the promotion’s most competitive division. The 33-year-old Minnesota native brought with him an unblemished 7-0 record and made his long-awaited debut on the blockbuster UFC 317 card, stepping in on short notice to replace the injured Justin Tafa on the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira undercard.

However, that night, the heavyweight prospect’s dream run quickly unraveled. Matched against 34-year-old Brazilian Jhonata Diniz, Alvin Hines suffered the first setback of his career. Diniz, competing in just his second UFC appearance, outworked him over three rounds and ultimately earned a unanimous decision victory, spoiling the American’s perfect record on the preliminary card. Unfortunately, the defeat was only the beginning of his troubles. A month later, he tested positive for anabolic steroids, which has now incurred him a one-year suspension from the promotion.

Alvin Hines breaks silence after UFC release and one-year PED suspension

The UFC confirmed Hines’ release from the roster. The update appeared on X via UFC Roster Watch, which announced: “Fighter removed: Alvin Hines (Hines tested positive for the presence of anabolic steroids).” In the wake of the news, Hines addressed the controversy with a lengthy Instagram statement, taking full responsibility for his actions. By doing so, the Minnesota native finds himself alongside Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar—two of the UFC’s biggest names whose careers also carry the shadow of high-profile PED scandals.

PED history of Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar:

Jon Jones July 2016 UFC 200 (pulled from fight with Daniel Cormier) Clomiphene, Letrozole Fight canceled, suspension Jon Jones July 2017 UFC 214 (vs. Daniel Cormier) Turinabol (anabolic steroid) Win overturned to No Contest, suspension, stripped off title Brock Lesnar June 28, 2016 (out-of-competition) & July 9, 2016 (in-competition at UFC 200) UFC 200 (vs. Mark Hunt) Clomiphene (anti-estrogen agent) Win overturned to No Contest, fined $250,000, one-year suspension

“Yes, I lied. Yes, I accept the consequences I am served,” Alvin Hines admitted in an Instagram post. “I am truly sorry for letting everyone down. Yes, I have learned and would never, ever, and had not touched anything at all since the dates I’ve submitted,” he continued. “I truly regret not believing my management team, I really do. Yes, I respect the rules of the UFC and cannot be more disappointed in myself. I let everyone down and broke the trust, and for that, I am sorry.”

Prior to signing with the UFC, Hines had built his reputation under the Legacy Fighting Alliance, where his strong performances eventually earned him a call-up to the sport’s biggest stage. Now, however, at 33 and sidelined for a full year, his fighting future hangs in the balance. Whether he can recover from this scandal and rebuild his career remains a compelling storyline to watch.

What PED did Alvin Hines test positive for before his release?

Stepping into the UFC’s heavyweight division on short notice is no small task. With minimal time to prepare against some of the most dangerous fighters in the world, Alvin Hines still fought with grit and determination, leaving everything inside the Octagon. Yet, despite his resilience, the Minnesota native came up short, dropping a razor-thin decision to Jhonata Diniz as all three judges scored the bout 29-28 for the Brazilian.

The loss, however, was only the beginning of a much larger controversy. In the weeks that followed, Hines tested positive for banned substances and admitted fault for violating the UFC’s Anti-Doping Policy. After reviewing fresh evidence, the UFC issued an official statement, noting that although Hines had already ingested the substances before signing with the promotion, the onus was on him to disclose that information during the onboarding process.

The statement detailed the violations: “Hines tested positive for the presence of the anabolic steroid Drostanolone, its metabolite 3a-Hydroxy-2a-methyl-5a-androstan-17-one, and testosterone metabolites, as well as a metabolite of Tamoxifen, 3-Hydroxy-4-methoxytamoxifen, a hormone and metabolic modulator. All of these substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Program and were present in samples collected out-of-competition from Hines on June 20, 2025, in Superior, Minnesota.”

As for what comes next, Hines’ future remains up in the air. What’s certain is that his time inside the Octagon has come to a halt, with no promotion currently stepping forward to sign him. The Minnesota heavyweight now faces an uncertain road, though supporters will be watching to see if he can eventually rebuild his career and return to the fight game.