“Swollen” Kamaru Usman Left Surprised by One of Joaquin Buckley’s Attributes at UFC Atlanta

In case you’re wondering about Kamaru Usman‘s knees, they seemed perfectly fine when he fought the up-and-coming Joaquin Buckley last weekend. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ not only ended his three-fight losing skid but also silenced his doubters with a dominant win over the 31-year-old welterweight. But despite recording a unanimous decision victory, Usman gave Buckley his due credit.

Joaquin Buckley was unable to secure a knockout this time, resulting in a loss. But he put up a tough fight against Kamaru Usman. Many were curious about the former champion’s destiny in the matchup against ‘New Mansa’, with discussions swirling around the St. Louis native’s striking ability. Despite Usman’s victory, he asserts that he experienced that much-discussed power.

Kamaru Usman lauds Joaquin Buckley’s powerful strikes

During the recent edition of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, co-host Henry Cejudo mentioned that Kamaru Usman was still suffering the pain from his fight last weekend. As he said, “You are a little swollen. But it’s like that happy swollen where you’re like hurting, limping, but yet satisfied,” the former welterweight champion replied, “You’d be swollen too if you got hit with a brick… I got hit with a brick,” indicating that this was bound to happen when fighting someone like Joaquin Buckley.

Henry Cejudo then turned his attention to Usman’s opponent last weekend, praising Buckley and mentioned about ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ being on the receiving end of Joaquin Buckley’s punches. According to his understanding, ‘New Mansa’s tendency to throw combination sees him go full-power with his final strike.

“Joaquin Buckley, he’s like a f—ing machine gun, bro… He throws in combinations, and his last shots typically are with power,” Cejudo further stated. However, Usman claims it’s not just the last punch, but every one of Buckley’s strikes was laced with great power. “Every shot is with power. It’s not his last shot. It’s his first, second, third, fourth, and last. They all are with power,” the 38-year-old veteran added.

Despite the loss, Kamaru Usman predicts big things in Joaquin Buckley’s future. Not only did his excitement about the prospect of some great future matchups for ‘New Mansa’, he also believes Buckley is only going to get better because Buckley impressed him with one of his traits.

Usman Impressed with Buckley’s cardio

At 31 years old, Joaquin Buckley has time to get better with experience. Kamaru Usman claims that, as competitor, the St. Louis is up there are the best in the division, and he will be getting more opportunities to get back on track with fights against some of the other top welterweights like Carlos Prates and Ian Garry. While Usman is looking forward to regaining the belt, he also seemed excited about what lies ahead in Buckley’s future. Kamaru Usman believes that Joaquin Buckley will give every fighter a run for their money. It’s not only because of his grit, but Usman claims that he was surprised to see ‘New Mansa’s cardio capability.

“I take nothing away from Joaquin Buckley. I think he’s a fierce and fantastic competitor. I like what he’s done in the division, and I think he’s got some exciting matchups coming up next,” Kamaru Usman added. “To be honest, the sky is the limit for him… I think Buckley is only going to get even more dangerous from here because… the one thing that I love from him is Buckley never quit… And I was relatively surprised by… his gas tank. I put a lot of pressure on him, but he didn’t quit.”

Well, these are certainly words that encourage Joaquin Buckley as it comes from a legend that he was glad to share the Octagon with. It will be interesting to see what Dana White has in store for the 31-year-old as ‘New Mansa’ is only a few steps away from entering the top 5. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.