Syko Stu Medical Update: Wrestler Whom Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja Attacked Gains Consciousness

The professional wrestling community has been holding its breath since the brutal event at KnokX Pro’s KnokXperience show in Sun Valley, California. What was supposed to be a dramatic encounter rapidly devolved into chaos when Raja Jackson, son of UFC star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, went after Syko Stu, shocking fans in the arena and the ones watching on Kick. After all, the attack looked pretty deadly, with no major health updates out for the public until now.

The brutal barrage left Stu motionless in the ring, sparking fears that the incident was far more real than scripted. Those fears turned into long hours of uncertainty as updates about Stu’s condition remained scarce. However, that silence was finally broken when Marcus Hamm, Stu’s close friend, posted on Facebook that the wrestler had finally recovered consciousness.

Hamm shared a group photo with Stu and wrote, “I know this is all over media right now, and I have absolutely nothing to say regarding what transpired. But I want everyone who is concerned for Stuart Smith to know that he is awake now but in bad shape. So please keep him in your prayers. It’s going to be a long road to recovery.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Douglas Malo, a fellow wrestler who helped stop Raja Jackson’s attack on Syko Stu, also provided an update for the fans. He told USA TODAY that Smith was awake and talking, but had fractured bones in his face and lost several teeth. But despite the grave injuries, Smith could be released from the hospital on August 24. He said, “He was choking on his own blood and teeth.”

The relief of learning that Stu is awake has been tempered by the severity of his injuries. According to eyewitness claims and viral videos, Jackson unleashed more than 20 strikes on Stu, with the intensity ranging from theatrical to terrifyingly real. According to reports, Stu was already unconscious when officials and others at ringside pulled Jackson away.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This amount of severe damage explains why the wrestler’s rehabilitation is expected to be lengthy and challenging. Jackson himself has not backed away from the situation. After being restrained, he was shown delivering an angry promo that appeared to be more of a personal outburst than a wrestling storyline.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to stand up for myself because I’m tired of everybody playing with me,” Raja Jackson told the crowd, adding fuel to the debate over whether the incident was spontaneous rage or a poorly executed attempt to blend reality and wrestling fiction. As Stu begins to heal, the fallout continues to spread.

Fans are demanding accountability from KnokX Pro for allowing the situation to grow to such dangerous levels, while others are questioning Jackson’s future in professional wrestling as a result of the event. But most eyes were locked in on his father, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, as fans wanted to hear his take on this whole situation. So, what did he say?

Rampage Jackson apologizes for his son Raja Jackson’s brutal attack

When the chaos in Sun Valley spilled over into headlines, even making UFC star Ben Askren share his opinion on it, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s silence stood out. His perspective held weight as one of MMA’s most famous names, and when he finally spoke up, it was with a mix of remorse, explanation, and fatherly concern.

His words drew a line between misguided showmanship and the real damage caused inside the KnokX Pro ring. Rampage admitted that the entire incident was a “work gone wrong.” He revealed that Raja had been struck earlier in the night and was informed he may have his “payback” in the ring, leading the veteran fighter to believe it was all part of the script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It was bad judgment and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this,” he wrote. That admission made it clear that the clash was not premeditated wrath but rather a result of poor planning and unrestrained aggression. Still, Rampage did not hesitate to hold his son accountable.

Stressing that Raja had recently suffered a concussion, he condemned his involvement and apologized both to Syko Stu and the streaming platform Kick for the spectacle. “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! … My main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.” It was the apology fans had been waiting for, but whether it would calm the storm is another question entirely.