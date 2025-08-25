brand-logo
Syko Stu’s Past Assault Against Raja Jackson Blamed as Fuel Behind Brutal Attack Amid LAPD Investigation

ByAbhishek Kumar Das

Aug 25, 2025 | 1:35 AM EDT

The fallout from Raja Jackson‘s violent attack on wrestler Syko Stu continues to reverberate throughout the MMA and pro wrestling circles. What some fans initially rejected as a staged “hardcore match” has now been confirmed as a real and serious situation, with former US Army veteran Stu unconscious in the ring.

The LAPD has launched an investigation, while fighters and experts debate where the blame truly lies. Some, like Derek Brunson, believe the son of UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson went too far, while others, such as Chael Sonnen, believe the entire situation was set up by Stu’s own reckless actions beforehand. But what’s really the truth? Well, let’s see what they all have to say.

Chael Sonnen blames a backstage incident for fueling Raja’s revenge

Through his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen was among the first to speculate on how the chaos began. ‘The American Gangster’ talked about a now-viral video from backstage where Syko Stu can be seen smashing a full beer can on Raja’s head while the stunned young man looked on. “There’s another video that has surfaced where Syko Stu is in the back… And Syko Stu takes a full can of beer and busts it open on the side of Raja’s head,” Sonnen said.

What made matters worse, he added, was that Raja was not even on the show: “One of the other wrestlers is informing Stu, ‘Hey, this kid Raja, he’s not a worker… He is not part of the show. He is not one of us. He’s a dude that’s back here, and you just broke a bottle over his head.’” According to Sonnen, other wrestlers then instructed Raja to get even with him in the ring.

article-image

via Imago

While the message may have been intended as lighthearted advice, Raja, who is not a professional wrestler, took it literally. They didn’t mean to go out there and hurt him or go out there and have a fight with Stu. “(Raja) is not a professional wrestler, but he’s at an event and knows what he was told by people that he trusts.” In Chael Sonnen’s eyes, that misunderstanding turned a backstage humiliation into a dangerous beatdown in front of a live audience. However, it seems like not everyone sees it that way.

Derek Brunson slams Raja’s attack with a warning of serious consequences.

Derek Brunson, a UFC veteran, turned to Instagram to openly criticize Raja’s behavior, claiming that no amount of provocation could excuse what happened in the ring. Brunson shared clips of both the can-smash and the in-ring brawl, stating that when he initially saw this, he thought these guys were just portraying the action like in a hardcore wrestling match.

However, after doing some research, he found out that all this was definitely real. Still saddened by the whole incident, he said, “Should have never happened. At the end of the day, I hope the wrestler that was hit and pummeled is okay.” Brunson then addressed Raja directly, warning the young man about the serious consequences of his reckless actions.

“For Raja, your actions were out of line, so you’re going to have to deal with some big boy consequences for this one. All of us can learn a little something from this. Don’t let a small situation escalate into a bigger situation.” His views reflected those of many critics who believe that, regardless of what happened behind the scenes, Jackson’s reaction was excessive and could have consequences for both his career and Syko Stu’s health. But what do you think? Who is to be blamed for it all?

